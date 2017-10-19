autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Porsche Mission E Electric Sports Sedan Tackles The Nurburgring

19 Oct 2017, 9:29 UTC ·
by
As Porsche prepares to enter Formula E, the race to finish development of the Mission E in a timely fashion intensifies. Previewed by a concept at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show and spied in pre-production flavor, the Mission E now hits the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit for some fine-tuning of the handling.
Our spy photographers claim “the prototype only did one lap and then went back to the garage,” which means that Porsche’s engineers have a lot of work to do. The triangular-shaped sensors fitted underneath the body are further evidence there’s a long way to go until the Mission E performs as intended.

Although it boasts many production-ready body panels, the prototype tries to mislead the seer with fake exhaust tips and a little bit of camouflage in key areas, including the rear three-quarters. The sloping roofline and svelte profile, however, make the sedan a thoroughbred Porsche in the same vein as the 911.

Panamera influences are apparent, but size-wise, the Mission E is smaller than the full-size sports sedan that packs a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain in its most potent configuration. The electric sedan, by comparison, will rely on a dual-motor configuration (at the front and rear axles), which makes it all-wheel-drive. Because the wheels are individually controlled by Porsche’s torque vectoring system, the Mission E promises to handle masterfully in the twisties.

Expected to be priced like an entry-level Panamera (think north of $85,000), the Mission E is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in 2019. Riding on an all-new platform, the all-electric four-door sedan promises more than 600 horsepower, zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of more than 250 km/h (155 mph). Range, meanwhile, will likely surpass the 500-kilometer (310 miles) mark. For comparison’s sake, the Tesla Model S offers up to 335 miles in 100D attire, working out to 539 kilometers.

Porsche committed to investing more than €700 million in an all-new assembly plant for the Mission E, where more than 1,400 workers will make the electric sports sedan happen. The money will also go into the expansion of Porsche’s engine factory and body shop, as well as the Weissach development center.
