Ferrari 488 GT3 Nurburgring Near Crash Is a Racer's Nightmare

24 Oct 2017, 19:09 UTC ·
by
Brunnchen is one of the Nurburgring's most dangerous corners, with this bend hosting tons and tons of crashes each year. Nevertheless, most of the Brunnchen accident we show you involve amateurs that aren't aware of their machines' limits and/or the track's configuration.
However, the near crash we're here to bring you, which takes place in the said twist, is far from the kind that includes an unaware driver. And that's because we're talking about a racer manhandling a Ferrari 488 GT3.

The action we have here took place last weekend, when the infamous German track hosted a VLN race. Judging by the action that takes place in the video, the track happened to deliver considerably less grip than it should've - the capricious weather can be one of the worst Nurburgring traps, while frequent fluid spills can also cause such asphalt conditions.

We can see the 488 racecar struggling to find grip as it enters Brunnchen, with the driver's efforts to keep the car on the track involving both understeer and oversteer battles.

The car eventually ends up running wide and, once it hits the gravel trap on the side of the bend, the story turns into a dangerous tail-out adventure.

The driver demonstrates sharp reflexes and manages to prevent the Prancing Horse from kissing the barrier. However, the Maranello track tool only missed the guardrail by a few inches, with the final part of the struggle taking place on the grip.

Interestingly, the same race saw another racecar going through a similar fight. This time around, we're talking about a Toyota GT86, one that was driven by a crew involving Dale Lomas, the Ring aficionado behind the BridgeToGantry label - you'll get to see both incidents in the clip below.

Truth be told, one can never be fully prepared for the grip variations that define the Nordschleife, which only means that you can never have too much practice.


