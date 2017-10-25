Watch: 2018 BMW M3 CS Roars at Nurburgring

With BMW having introduced the Clubsport incarnation of the M4 earlier this year, we know what to expect for the nearly-ready M3 CS. The spiced-up sedan, which will be slotted just above the M3 Competition Package, is currently testing at the Nurburgring and while we've brought you the first spyshots
of the four-door yesterday, we are now back on the topic for an aural twist.
17 photos
The piece of spy footage we have here, which shows the car doing its thing on the road close to the Nordschleife, allows us to get a respectable sample of the 2018 M3 CS' twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six. The tweaked M3 engine should deliver around 460 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twist.
More importantly, the CS treatment will bring a CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) diet - the camo-covered bits you see on the prototype are made from the wonder material.
The said diet allowed the M4 CS to shed 70 lbs (over 30 kg), so we can expect the same for the saloon.
Speaking of this test car's special bits, we'll mention that the Orbit Grey-finished wheels of the special edition coupe are also here, with these coming in a 19-inch size up front and a 20-inch size at the posterior.What about the rest of the four-wheeled goodies present in this Nurburgring video?
Other velocity-friendly prototypes you'll get to see in the clip below include the Mercedes-AMG GT special
that will sit above the GT R, as well as the fifth-generation Toyota Supra
.
We'll mention that the Japanese sportscar, which is being built together with BMW, is close to its debut, with previous test car sightings having shown us the production headlights and taillights.
As for the Affalterbach supercar, some expected this to become the GT Black Series, but it seems too early for the Germans to drop such a bomb. Nevertheless, we're looking at a special aimed at the Nurburgring production car record holder, namely the 700 hp Porsche 911 GT2 RS.