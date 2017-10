2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Teaser Reveals Full-Width Rear Taillight Bar

First there was the DB9, then Aston Martin under Ford rule came up with their biggest seller yet, the Vantage. That was a long time ago, however. Specifically, the V8-powered sports car was introduced at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show, followed up by the V12 Vantage in 2009. It is pretty clear, then, that Aston Martin could use an all-new sports car, and that’s what we will get.