2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Teaser Reveals Full-Width Rear Taillight Bar

26 Oct 2017
First there was the DB9, then Aston Martin under Ford rule came up with their biggest seller yet, the Vantage. That was a long time ago, however. Specifically, the V8-powered sports car was introduced at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show, followed up by the V12 Vantage in 2009. It is pretty clear, then, that Aston Martin could use an all-new sports car, and that’s what we will get.
Officially teased in August 2017 wrapped in camouflage, the next-generation Vantage prepares to show off what it’s got. Aston Martin sent the invitations to the reveal for the baby brother of the DB11, and as you can tell from the teaser photo featured in the invitation, the Vantage flaunts a full-width rear taillight.

The rear-end design is no coincidence, with Aston Martin trying to emphasize the width of the cheapest model in the lineup. The one-piece light strip follows the shape of the decklid, which integrates a rear spoiler that generates downforce at high speed. Similarly to the DB11 grand tourer, the V8 Vantage boasts two tailpipes – one at each end – sticking out from the diffuser.

Up front, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 borrowed from the Mercedes-AMG GT is expected to develop more than 450 horsepower. As if it wasn’t obvious enough, the force-fed plant is more potent than the 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 found in the current-generation Vantage. And as far as torque is concerned, you can surely bet the new Vantage is quicker off the line.

Scheduled to debut on… well, before the end of the year, the 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage will be offered with a familiar automatic transmission in the guise of the ZF-developed 8HP eight-speed automatic. Based on previous comments from Dr. Andy Palmer in the motoring media, it’s highly likely a six-speed manual will also be offered, and it should be considering the nature of the Vantage. After all, this bad boy is a sports car, not a sporty grand tourer.

Until the big day comes, take in what the all-new Vantage is all about in our photo gallery.
