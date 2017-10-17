2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Spied on Nurburgring, Hybridisation Rumors Intensify

With Aston Martin having introduced
the V8 incarnation of the DB11 and having almost completed the development of its new Vantage, Gaydon can now also focus on developing a successor for the Vanquish.
A prototype for the new Vanquish has now been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring. And you shouldn't allow the DB11 styling cues of this test car to trick you into believing it needs this badge.
Zoom in on the prototype and you'll notice that the vehicle packs new aerodynamic elements, such as the front splitter, while it rides closer to the road than the DB11
.
Such details are only normal, since we're talking about a car that will take things up a notch. Sure, the next-gen Vanquish will share its platform with the DB11 and the Vantage, but the uber-performance aura of the first means the British engineers will make plenty of changes in order for the car to rival machines such as the Ferrari 812 Superfast or the 2018 Bentley Continental GT.
The automotive producer has now switched to turbocharging and the all-new 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 will be taken past the 600 hp output it delivers under the long hood of the DB11.
The wildest rumors out there talk about the new model introducing a hybrid powertrain alongside the V12 hardware, with company CEO Andy Palmer having also mentioned that such a gas-electric path is possible.
Nevertheless, we'll have to wait for the automaker's Valkyrie hypercar to introduce the technology to the brand. The halo vehicle, which is scheduled to make its debut next year, will deliver no less than 1,146 hp, with the power coming from a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 and a KERS system similar to those used by Formula One cars.
Given how stunning this Green Hell prototype looks, even with all the camouflage on, you can expect the final version to sweep you off your feet.