Patent Drawings Reveal Possible Design Of 2018 Aston Martin Vantage

29 Jun 2017, 14:19 UTC ·
by
Following the introduction of the DB11 with the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8, Aston Martin is now setting the stage for replacing the Vantage. The first derivative to arrive will be the V8 Vantage, which will probably look very similar in design to what these sketches reveal.
Uncovered by Auto Guide, the design patent was submitted by Aston Martin this week with Japan’s Patent Office. Starting with the front, the bumper is a mixture of DB11 and Vulcan, whereas the headlights appear to be inspired by the DB10 of James Bond fame and the DB11. The long hood is offset by a short deck that rounds off the hatchback-style tailgate.

A closer look reveals that there’s also a bit of aerodynamic trickery going on with the underbody of the rear bumper. Moving on the profile, the 2018 Aston Martin V8 Vantage features a gaping gill on each side and sizable side skirts. As for the interior, well, there's no drawing of it available for the time being. Spy shots of pre-production prototypes roaming on the Nurburgring, on the other hand, show plenty of DB11-inspired elements.

It’s fair to say that the all-new Vantage blends sporting aspirations with the timeless elegance everyone expects from an Aston Martin. Depending on the eye of the beholder, the two-seat newcomer might be a more prepossessing creation than its grand tourer sibling. That’s because the shorter chassis equals better proportions. And now, the time has come for us to talk about the mechanical department of the baby Aston.

One thing that is certain about the Vantage is that it will soldier on with V8 power. Compared to yesteryear’s naturally aspirated 4.7-liter plant, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine from Mercedes-AMG should up performance by a significant margin. A V12 is on the cards for a later date. And bearing in mind chief exec Andy Palmer assured us that the manual is going nowhere, the only sports car in the Aston Martin lineup should continue to offer the customer the right to row his or her own gears.
