Official Spyshots: 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Looks Like DB10 in Camouflage

Aston Martin remains a design-led company. It makes cars that you stroke with the back of your hand or stare at for hours. And the all-new V8 Vantage looks to be very promising.

5 photos



The yellow and black lines partially obscure our view, but it's the best one we've ever gotten. Previous sightings of the V8 Vantage offered only cutouts from the DB11 body and provisional fixtures.



We're told that this is very close to the look of the 2-seater. It's got an oversized clamshell, just like the DB11, but that's where the major similarities end. Instead, inspiration seems to come from the sportier



The front is dominated by an inverted grille and sharply tapered headlights. If anybody ever asks what a robot shark would look like, we'll just show them this thing!



Around the back, there's a subtle hint of the old V8 Vantage's taillights, but with a modern twist. It was, after all, one of the most popular Astons ever made. The diffuser has that overly sporty appearance, as you see on the



The "entry-level" Aston will get a much more advanced engine, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developed by Mercedes- AMG . Some expect it to produce 503 bhp (510 PS), just like



Regardless of the output, the new Vantage is likely to target a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of 4 seconds and a top speed more than 190 mph (306 km/h).



