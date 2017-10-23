New Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Is a Feast For The Eyes

More on this:

1 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Spied on Nurburgring, Hybridisation Rumors Intensify

2 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Goes Official With Twin-Turbo V8 Power

3 Aston Martin Poached “Three Of Ferrari’s Key Guys” For Its 488-rivaling Supercar

4 Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation Put To The Test At Millbrook Proving Ground

5 Aston Martin's DB11 V8 Uses an Eight-Cylinder AMG Engine, But You Wouldn't Tell