New Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Is a Feast For The Eyes

Back in August, Aston Martin wowed us with two additions to the Vanquish Zagato lineup
. You know, that limited-run and incredibly expensive range of V12-powered grand tourers that started with a concept that turned out to be a production car. More recently, Aston Martin wanted to make sure we haven’t forgotten about the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Shooting Brake, which is undoubtedly the most particular of all four Zagato Vanquish models.
6 photos “A shooting brake? Isn’t that the term station wagon lovers use to describe a longroof that’s not as practical as an actual wagon?”
A misconception I’ve heard too often, I’m afraid practicality is not of the essence with this type of body style. And that should’ve been apparent from the get-go considering the shooting brake has two doors instead of the traditional four, excluding the hatchback. That’s why this style exudes sports car panache while your average longroof doesn’t, and the Zagato Shooting Brake certainly is no family hauler.
Looking at it from the profile, rear three-quarter, and even from above, the Shooting Brake would win the beauty pageant if the Ferrari GTC4Lusso
were to participate in the contest. An elaborately elegant machine that attracts looks of lust and admiration, the Zagato Shooting Brake isn’t the rarest of its kind, however. That would be the Speedster, which is limited to 28 examples in comparison to the Shooting Brake’s 99. The Coupe and Volante are also offered in 99-strong runs, thus bringing the grand total to 325 Zagato specials.
As expected from such an exquisite piece of automotive art, Aston Martin
didn’t publish the pricing for the Zagato Shooting Brake. If you have the skills to pay the bills, however, word has it this stylish bad boy with a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12 heart retails from approximately £650,000 in the UK.
Both the Vanquish and Vanquish S are on their way out, and that’s perfectly fine considering the current generation went into production in 2012. Late next year, Aston Martin will introduce the all-new Vanquish
, which the British automaker is currently testing at the Nurburgring. The high-performance take on the DB11 will then be one-upped by a mid-engine supercar, which Aston Martin is designing in close collaboration with Red Bull’s Formula 1 racing team.