2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Sounds Ferocious Chasing Nurburgring SUV Lap Record

Jaguar is almost ready to deliver one of the fiercest machines the Leaping Cat has created to date. And while it might seem strange to describe an SUV in this fashion, it's enough to check out the F-Pace SVR's Nurburgring testing soundtrack to understand the high-riding model is worthy of the status.

5 photos



The quickest F-Pace you can grab at the moment is animated by a 380 hp supercharged 3.0-liter V6, so you can expect quite a gap between this and the upcoming super- SUV .



Jaguar is tight-lipped about the firepower of the 2018 F-Pace SVR, but we're expecting the crossover to be animated by the company's good old supercharged 5.0-liter V8. The output of the mill will sit anywhere between 500 and 575 hp and we could see the Jag one-upping the output figures of its overly impressive competition.



We'll remind you that the Mercedes- AMG GLC63 S and GLC63 S Coupe are powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 510 horses. The same output is offered by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. And since the Italian currently holds the record for the quickest SUV on the Nurburgring, with a lap time of 7:51.7, the F-Pace SVR is probably aiming to steal that title.



However, we can't talk about this matter without mentioning Porsche's name and there are at least two reasons for that. For one thing, the Macan, which is a direct competitor for the F-Pace, is on its way to receiving a mid-cycle facelift. The



And with BMW working on the



Then there's the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo - given the fact that the old Cayenne Turbo, with its sub-8m Green Hell time, held the SUV record, we could see the 550 hp newcomer bringing the title back home.



We're expecting the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR to bow in late November, at the Los Angeles Auto Show.



With the F-Pace having become Coventry's quickest-selling model, it's no wonder that the Brits are working overtime to bring the range-topping SVR to the market.The quickest F-Pace you can grab at the moment is animated by a 380 hp supercharged 3.0-liter V6, so you can expect quite a gap between this and the upcoming super-Jaguar is tight-lipped about the firepower of the 2018 F-Pace SVR, but we're expecting the crossover to be animated by the company's good old supercharged 5.0-liter V8. The output of the mill will sit anywhere between 500 and 575 hp and we could see the Jag one-upping the output figures of its overly impressive competition.We'll remind you that the Mercedes-GLC63 S and GLC63 S Coupe are powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 510 horses. The same output is offered by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. And since the Italian currently holds the record for the quickest SUV on the Nurburgring, with a lap time of 7:51.7, the F-Pace SVR is probably aiming to steal that title.However, we can't talk about this matter without mentioning Porsche's name and there are at least two reasons for that. For one thing, the Macan, which is a direct competitor for the F-Pace, is on its way to receiving a mid-cycle facelift. The revamp , which will debut next year, will see the introduction of a quicker range-topping model, with that role currently being served by the 440 hp Turbo with the Performance Package.And with BMW working on the 2019 X3 M , the 450 hp (estimated output) Bavarian crossover will also be part of this game.Then there's the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo - given the fact that the old Cayenne Turbo, with its sub-8m Green Hell time, held the SUV record, we could see the 550 hp newcomer bringing the title back home.We're expecting the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR to bow in late November, at the Los Angeles Auto Show.