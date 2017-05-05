autoevolution

2018/2019 Porsche Macan Facelift Spied, Prototype Suggests Full-Width Taillights

 
5 May 2017, 13:20 UTC ·
by
We've spied the all-new 2018 Porsche Cayenne on plenty of occasions this year and yet we haven't seen Zuffenhausen's smaller crossover, the Macan, out testing since February. Well, the spyshots to your right come to change that, allowing us to zoom in on the Macan facelift prototype.
Up front, the camouflaged headlights tell us that the inner graphics will be updated with the mid-cycle revamp. We can say the same about the bumper, with the prototype sporting a rather generous front lip.

However, the rear end seems to conceal a more striking transformation - given the fact that camo covers the full width of the car, we could see the Macan being gifted with a LED strip connecting the rear light clusters.

Thus, the Macan would follow Porsches such as the second-gen Panamera, the next-generation 911 prototype and the Mission E concept.

Speaking of the new Panny, the touch-friendly, airy cabin control layout of the four-door might make its way into the Macan.

Keep in mind that, while Audi has introduced an all-new Q5, Zuffenahsuen engineers still have to work with the bulky platform of the old Q5 for the fresh Macan. Nevertheless, this should provide enough motivation for the German to maintain the Macan's unofficial status of the most dynamic crossover on the market.

While the "civilian" engine versions obviously account for the bulk of the sales, we're extremely curious to see what Porsche does for the range-topping Macan.

It has become a Zuffenhausen tradition to dominate the class in terms of performance without having the most powerful engine, with the most recent example being delivered by the 7:12.7 Nurburgring lap time of the 500 hp 2018 Porsche 911 GT3.

Even so, the current line-up king, which is the 440 hp Performance Package Macan Turbo, will soon have no less than three 500+ hp models to face.

While the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is already out there, Mercedes-AMG has recently introduced the GLC 63 S and GLC Coupe 63 S, which pack the same output as the Italian crossover. Then there's the recently-spied Jaguar F-Pace SVR, which might even top that hp number.

Regardless, the revised Porsche Macan should land early next year, with the crossover possibly being offered as a 2019 model in the US.
