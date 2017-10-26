autoevolution
 

Tesla Is "Overhyped," Autopilot "Dangerous," Says Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

26 Oct 2017, 11:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
First of all, we do realize the paradox we find ourselves in right now. On the one hand, we're quoting the Woz complaining about how Elon Musk and Tesla get way too much media attention, but on the other, we ARE the media and here we are speaking about Elon Musk and Tesla.
12 photos
Tesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes MinimalistTesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes Minimalist
What can you do? It's one of those hot subjects you just can't stay away from. Maybe we will eventually become oversaturated and will just glide over anything that has "Tesla" or "Elon Musk" in the title, but that moment doesn't seem to have come yet.

However, Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of another very popular (that some might even call "overhyped") tech company that goes by the name of Apple, has had enough. He said there is "way too much hype" around Tesla, and while he might be right, there's a simple explanation for it.

Despite all the concepts and the constant new models, the automotive industry is a pretty dull place. Its dynamics are very slow and it usually takes years, maybe even decades, for something important to change. Since the arrival of Tesla, there's no denying things have been spiced up a little.

Not all that spice was to everyone's taste, though. Speaking to CNBC, the Woz had more unflattering words about Musk's company. "And if [Tesla says] something is going to happen, don't quite count on it," he commented. What was he talking about?

Well, mostly the autonomous driving features of the Palo Alto-made EVs which he (and others) thinks are "overblown." He said: "Tesla has in people's mind that they have cars that will just drive themselves totally, and it is so far from the truth, so they have deceived us."

As the owner of two Model S sedans, one of which was acquired at the start this year, Wozniak can't be too upset with Tesla, though. "Tesla has done something that is so important to me," he said. "I mean transitioning from gas-driven cars to electric cars for a future, it is part of our cleanliness formula."

In other words, the Woz thinks Tesla is just a very good EV-maker that managed to tilt the entire industry its way, but is nowhere near the leader in autonomous technology it implies. "In a lot of ways, Tesla is behind companies like Volvo and Audi [regarding self-driving technology]" Wozniak said.

Judging by the current state of Autopilot, the Apple co-founder is absolutely correct. Ever since the Mobileye split-up, Tesla has been playing catch-up not with the rest of the industry, but in so many ways with its own previous product. The task proved a lot harder than anticipated, but Elon Musk still hasn't backed from the promised all-autonomous coast-to-coast trip by the end of the year. On the other hand, remember what Woz said: "And if [Tesla says] something is going to happen, don't quite count on it."
Steve Wozniak tesla inc Tesla Motors autopilot Elon Musk
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll TESLA MOTORS models  