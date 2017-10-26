Renault Reveals Alpine A110 Cup Race Car for One-Make Series

With a small but powerful engine powering a lightweight chassis, the Alpine A110 already had the makings of a great race car. Recognizing this, Renault has developed the A110 Cup for its one-make race series.
If this picks up, we wouldn't be surprised to see even more racing versions of the mid-engined Renault! For now, we have the Car that was developed in partnership with racing team Sigmatch and input from Renault Sport Racing.
Many things set it apart from the regular road-going version. For starters, it's significantly lighter at 1,050 kilograms (2,314 lbs), though we don't know if that includes the driver and fuel. But it certainly looks stripped out.
Power has also been boosted, as the 252 HP 1.8-liter turbo
now produces 270 HP. The aluminum body shell has been strengthened using welded-in suspension points, subframe and roll cage.
Fast Renaults are almost synonymous with Öhlins suspension, so it's not surprising to see them offering the 40mm lowered adjustable dampers on the A110. Michelin racing tires have been specifically tailored to the program, as have Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers gripping 13.9-inch front rotors and four pistons working on 13.1-inch rotors around the back.
Most of the luxury fittings have been stripped out. However, air conditioning can be kept. A new racing steering wheel with an integrated display and adjustable Sabelt bucket seats comply with FIA regulations. Speaking of which, racing will start next year for the "Alpine Europa Cup." We don't know how big the field will be, but six racing weekends with two practice sessions, two qualifying sessions and a couple of 30-minute races are stretched over the summer.
Renault probably won't make a lot of money on this project, but it's good for marketing. The base price of the A110
Cup is €100,000 plus another €20,000 for entrance registrations. Still, the best teams could stand to win more than €160,000 in prize money.