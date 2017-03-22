New Alpine A110 Spotted Driving in Paris After Geneva Debut

Are you considering buying a brand new Alpine A110 sportscar like the one Renault just unveiled in Geneva? This video should give you a pretty good idea of what life will be like if you do.





Somehow, this brand new 2-seater looks right at home, like it's there and doesn't have to prove anything.



In case you missed it, here's what you need to know. The car uses a bespoke aluminum body. The engine is a new 1.8-liter turbo that develops 252hp and maximum torque of 320Nm.



Those figures might seem low, but with a curb weight of just 1080 kilograms, it's more nimble than the models that currently set benchmarks in this class. Its excellent power-to-weight ratio of 233hp/ton allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, partly due to the swiftness of the Getrag 7-speed wet clutch DCT gearbox.



Somehow, Alpine have managed to make a car that's 300 kg lighter than the Cayman and yet uses more sophisticated double-wishbone front suspension. It's also tiny, about 21 centimeters shorter than the Porsche rival.



They say that people for Renaultsport were responsive for tuning everything from the brakes to the steering. However, even they must have been scratching their head at the front-mounted fuel tank. To save weight, the A110 doesn't have a limited slip differential either.



What we are looking at in this video is the A110 Première Edition, painted in Alpine Blue, fitted with 18-inch Otto Fuchs wheels and standard navigation. In France, it will set you back €58,500, about twice the price of a



Because the spotting video is of slightly lower quality, we also added an official Renault video that never made it onto our website. It shows the A110 driving at the famous Col de Turini.







A lovely blue coupe was recently filmed in Paris, where it was driving the streets near the Eiffel Tower, accompanied by a Talisman escort.Somehow, this brand new 2-seater looks right at home, like it's there and doesn't have to prove anything.In case you missed it, here's what you need to know. The car uses a bespoke aluminum body. The engine is a new 1.8-liter turbo that develops 252hp and maximum torque of 320Nm.Those figures might seem low, but with a curb weight of just 1080 kilograms, it's more nimble than the models that currently set benchmarks in this class. Its excellent power-to-weight ratio of 233hp/ton allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, partly due to the swiftness of the Getrag 7-speed wet clutch DCT gearbox.Somehow, Alpine have managed to make a car that's 300 kg lighter than the Cayman and yet uses more sophisticated double-wishbone front suspension. It's also tiny, about 21 centimeters shorter than the Porsche rival.They say that people for Renaultsport were responsive for tuning everything from the brakes to the steering. However, even they must have been scratching their head at the front-mounted fuel tank. To save weight, the A110 doesn't have a limited slip differential either.What we are looking at in this video is the A110 Première Edition, painted in Alpine Blue, fitted with 18-inch Otto Fuchs wheels and standard navigation. In France, it will set you back €58,500, about twice the price of a Clio RS Trophy . But, all of them have been sold already.Because the spotting video is of slightly lower quality, we also added an official Renault video that never made it onto our website. It shows the A110 driving at the famous Col de Turini.