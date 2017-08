2018 Renault Megane RS Poses For The Camera Revealing Everything

HP

Enthusiast Facebook page Megane RS / Clio RS – Renault Sport published the three most revealing photos yet of the newcomer. The pictured Megane RS appears to wear the Rouge Flamme finish from the Clio RS, and the color contrasts nicely with the black- and silver-painted exterior trim. Furthermore, the sticky Michelin rubber looks great in combination with RS-specific wheels.Up front, the pre-production Megane RS flaunts black-painted mirror caps, LED headlights, and the ice cube-like fog light design exclusive to Renault Sport models. The front fenders and rear bumper, meanwhile, boast air vents that reduce the pressure in the vehicle’s wheel wells, increasing downforce.The shape of the otherwise massive exhaust outlet bears a resemblance to the former-gen Megane RS, but the rear diffuser is far more extreme, both visually and aerodynamically. All in all, it’s fair to say that Renault did its best to make the Megane RS sporty in appearance and seriously fast in practice.Regarding the “seriously fast” part, there’s still debate as to what sort of turbo four-banger dwells in the engine bay. Some suggest an updated 2.0-liter from the preceding model, others point to the 1.8-liter in the Alpine A110 . Whichever unit Renault has chosen, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the fourth-generation Megane in RS attire churns out something like 300As it was previously confirmed by the French automaker, the hot hatchback will come exclusively in five-door body style and offer a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.