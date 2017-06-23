Official: New Renault Megane RS Gettings 4Control and Much More

It's not a full reveal yet, but Renault is coming clean about the all-new Megane RS today. The big news is that the hot hatch does indeed have four-wheel steering of the 4Control variety.

Of course, we already have a Megane 4 with 4Control, the GT model that's available in 205 and 165 horsepower flavors. That's how we know that this generation of 4Control is developed in-house, unlike the previous one.



The French carmaker also confirmed that the Megane RS would be available with both manual and dual-clutch gearboxes. We knew that already, but we can't tell you how many speeds it's got. Our best guess is seven, since that's how many are on the wet-clutch unit in the 280 Nm Megane GT. The 240 Nm engine in the Clio RS has a dry clutch.



"Renault Sport engineers have specifically calibrated the system to take the car’s performance to new limits thanks to exceptional agility and cornering stability at higher speeds," the automaker claims.



Just like before, there will be a regular Sport chassis and a Cup one with lower, stiffer springs. But it's not yet clear if there will be differences in power between them. You see that on the



The world is still divided on the engine powering the hot Megane. British media is now reporting that there's a 2.0-liter TCe turbo with 300 horsepower or more. But for the past two years, we've been lead to believe that a 1.8-liter was being developed for this, as well as the Alpine A110 or the Nissan Pulsar Nismo.



Likewise, we're surprised that Renault makes no mention of the Nurburgring, where the previous Sport Megane held several records.



