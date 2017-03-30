autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Renault Sport Teases 2018 Megane RS As A Thanks To Its One Million Facebook Fans

 
30 Mar 2017, 11:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Megane is a household name over at Renault. Introduced in 1995 as a replacement for the R19, the Megane is now in its fourth iteration, but the all-new RS has yet to be launched. Fret not, though, because it is “coming soon,” as in this fall.
Not too long ago, an internal document written in French leaked on the World Wide Web, revealing that the Megane IV RS is due to have its European market launch in the period between 14 and 18 September. It’s no coincidence, then, that the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show kicks off on September 12, or is it? Whatever the French company's sporting arm is planning, make no mistake that the Megane RS hot hatch is getting closer.

Teased for the first time ever at the end of a Renault Sport video that celebrates one million fans on Facebook, the 2018 Megane RS does look that bit wider than the regular model and the GT. The fog lights, meanwhile, appear as if they’ve been borrowed from the Clio RS facelift.

Expected to boast a front-wheel-drive platform, the 2018 Megane RS will be offered exclusively as a five-door. By comparison, the former generation was available only as a three-door coupe. Then there is motive force. The rumor mill suggests the 2017 Alpine A110’s 1.8-liter engine will fill the engine bay with turbocharged goodness, but the automaker never confirmed the intel. On the other hand, it wouldn’t be that surprising to find a 2.0-liter turbo.

What’s sure, though, is that the 2018 Renault Megane RS will be accomplished by 300 horsepower or thereabout. It’s not that the preceding model wasn’t exciting enough with 275 ponies, but the competition is getting ever more serious. Honda’s FK8-chassis Civic Type R develops 320 PS (or 316 hp), whereas the SEAT Leon Cupra recently hit the 300 PS sweet spot.

We can hardly wait to find out what Renault Sport has in store for us.

2018 Renault Megane RS teaser Renault Megane RS hot hatchback Renault Megane turbo Renault
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51