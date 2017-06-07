autoevolution

Akaju Is The Name Of The Renault Megane’s "Most Exclusive Trim Level"

 
7 Jun 2017, 4:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Akaju. To a particular nation, that would be a cashew tree. But over at Renault, the name Akaju stands for a variant of the Renault Megane described as the “range’s most exclusive trim level.”
Slotted between the €25,800 Intens and €32,400 GT, the Megane Akaju is exclusive to the French market and will go on sale on June 7. Priced from €27,600 for the Energy TCe 130 with the stick shift box, the five-door hatchback is also available with the Energy dCi 110 turbo diesel (€31,000). For people who can’t be bothered shifting their gears manually, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is on offer too.

Based on the Intens and labeled as a limited-edition model, the Akaju will be exhibited across the automaker’s French sales network from June 15 to June 19. First things first, the compact hatchback is beautified by Grand Tour alloy wheels sporting a diameter of 18 inches, specific badging on the sides, as well as extra-tinted rear glass.

Moving on to the inside, the Akaju greets the user with two heated and massaging front seats, Black and Club Brown leather upholstery, and brushed aluminum door panel trim. On the subject of standard features, a head-up display and a Bose premium audio system are the highlights. Of course, the range-topping 8.7-inch R-Link 2 navigation system is on the menu too, packing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Optional extras aren’t that many for the Akaju, the most important being an electrically opening sunroof (€800), adaptive cruise control (€300), and the Easy Parking Pack (€500). The lattermost of the list bundles goodies such as Blind Spot Warning, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, as well as an automatic parking feature.

On a slight tangent, the Renault Megane lineup will soon be joined by the all-new RS. A turbocharged hot hatch that puts all the power down to the front wheels, the Megane RS will be offered with both a manual and an EDC. Look forward to the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show for the debut.
Renault Megane Special Edition Renault France hatchback
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

RENAULT Megane RS 250 Cup73
2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65