Akaju Is The Name Of The Renault Megane’s "Most Exclusive Trim Level"

Akaju. To a particular nation, that would be a cashew tree. But over at Renault
, the name Akaju stands for a variant of the Renault Megane described as the “range’s most exclusive trim level.”
Slotted between the €25,800 Intens and €32,400 GT
, the Megane Akaju is exclusive to the French market and will go on sale on June 7. Priced from €27,600 for the Energy TCe 130 with the stick shift box, the five-door hatchback is also available with the Energy dCi 110 turbo diesel (€31,000). For people who can’t be bothered shifting their gears manually, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is on offer too.
Based on the Intens and labeled as a limited-edition model, the Akaju will be exhibited across the automaker’s French
sales network from June 15 to June 19. First things first, the compact hatchback is beautified by Grand Tour alloy wheels sporting a diameter of 18 inches, specific badging on the sides, as well as extra-tinted rear glass.
Moving on to the inside, the Akaju greets the user with two heated and massaging front seats, Black and Club Brown leather upholstery, and brushed aluminum door panel trim. On the subject of standard features, a head-up display and a Bose premium audio system are the highlights. Of course, the range-topping 8.7-inch R-Link 2 navigation system is on the menu too, packing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Optional extras aren’t that many for the Akaju, the most important being an electrically opening sunroof (€800), adaptive cruise control (€300), and the Easy Parking Pack (€500). The lattermost of the list bundles goodies such as Blind Spot Warning, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, as well as an automatic parking feature
.
On a slight tangent, the Renault Megane lineup will soon be joined by the all-new RS
. A turbocharged hot hatch that puts all the power down to the front wheels, the Megane RS will be offered with both a manual and an EDC. Look forward to the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show for the debut.