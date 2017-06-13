2018 Renault Megane RS Teased In Wintery Wonderland

autoevolution

The month of June doesn’t exactly pass as winter, but in some places on this big blue planet we call Earth, there’s enough powder for Renault to fine-tune the Megane RS in sub-zero conditions. And the French brand did just that, sharing some photos to show off the deed.
From the pictures in question, it’s easy to notice that the Megane RS is a five-door affair. That’s right, ladies and gents! The three-door body style is dead because Renault couldn’t make a case for it from a financial standpoint. Be that as it may, the newcomer is pleasant to the eye thanks to flared wheel arches and Renaultsport-specific fog lights.

As far as the wheel-tire combo is concerned, “adequately sized” fits the bill. Being a French outfit, Renault took to Michelin to choose the tires for its all-new hot hatchback, which is almost certain to soldier on as a front-wheel-drive affair. Speaking of the oily bits, the manufacturer confirmed that customers will be able to choose how they’ll row their gears - the old-fashioned way or through an EDC dual-clutch box.

Regarding suck-squeeze-bang-blow, there’s still no confirmation on what sort of turbocharged four-cylinder mill hides under the hood. The consensus, however, comes in the form of a more powerful version of the 1.8-liter mill in the Alpine A110 sports car. Just like the Megane GT, the all-new Megane RS will benefit from 4Control four-wheel steering. The system should prove its worth in the twisties by improving handling during turn-in and stability during corner exit.

And now, it’s time to talk rivals. Without a shadow of a doubt, the arch-nemesis of the 2018 Renault Megane RS is the 2017 Honda Civic Type R. For the FK8 chassis, the Japanese company managed to squeeze 320 PS from the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo. The biggest bragging right of the newest Type R of them all, however, is the Nurburgring lap record for front-wheel-drive cars.

