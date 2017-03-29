autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2018 Audi A8 Spied While Winter Testing, We Have Video

 
29 Mar 2017, 11:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi is preparing the 2018 A8, which will be assigned the D5 codename. It is the brand’s flagship sedan, so expectations are set to the highest level.
The engineers of the Ingolstadt marque have been spotted by our spy photographers while they were driving on a secluded road in Sweden. The convoy had the benefit of a closed trail, which it was using to its full extent thanks to carefully placed officials guarding the intersections.

This is not the first time when Audi engineers use a convoy to test their vehicles, and this might happen because several versions are being assessed at the same time.

The upcoming A8 is based on the MLB Evo platform, which was launched on the 2017 Audi Q7 and A4 models. While it may seem unusual to fit the same technical base for cars that have different sizes, the German corporation chose this option because it means sharing components while having a modular base that can accommodate different sizes.

A shared platform lowers development costs for its creators, while also providing the best possible solutions for the models that get them. Thanks to MLB Evo, Audi will be able to offer a lighter A8, which will have improved handling and fuel economy thanks to losing weight.

Rumors say Audi will fit the next-gen A8 with enough technology to enable it to drive itself, but legislation will have to be changed to allow that to happen from the factory. Another thing to expect on the next A8 is an interior with fewer buttons, which will use gesture controls and touch screens to replace traditional buttons.

Audi will offer the A8 with similar engines to the ones found in the Q7 range. Expect a plug-in hybrid model in the range shortly after the regular versions are introduced.

As usual, the Germans will offer an S8 performance version, but it will come at a later date. Unlike its predecessors, the D5 A8 is expected to get an electric version sometime in its future.

2018 Audi A8 Audi A8 A8 Audi MLB Evo spy video
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68