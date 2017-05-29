Here Are Some Leaked Pics Of The 2018 Renault Megane RS, Interior Included

After a bit of a wait and a flurry of spy photos, Renault showed the all-new Megane RS to the public at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix. The vehicle in question, however, is a pre-production prototype all wrapped up in rhombus-patterned camouflage
. Mind you, it didn’t took long for enthusiasts to respond with leaked pics of the interior and exterior design of the front-wheel-drive compact hot hatchback.
Coming courtesy of Facebook page Megane RS Online, the leaked photos reveal pretty much all there is to the profile and rear three-quarter angle of the car, as well as the interior design of the EDC dual-clutch automatic-equipped model. And suffice to say, the all-new Megane RS
is exactly what everyone was expecting it to be.
The dual five-spoke alloy wheels are exclusive to the go-faster model, as are the Michelin
-developed tires and Brembo brakes. Tauter than the Megane GT, the RS boasts hulking wheel arches and ice cube-inspired fog lights integrated low into the bumper.
Hop inside, and here you’re welcomed by contrasting red details just about everywhere: the steering wheel, shift lever, the center armrest, and seats. Befittingly, the flappy paddles are finished in black. A particular pic also offers a glimpse of the TFT instrument cluster, with the rev counter appearing to show a redline of 6,000 rpm or thereabout. Incidentally, the Megane GT
with the TCe 205 turbocharged four-pot churns out maximum power at 6,000 rpm.
To be offered with a manual transmission as well, Renault
will showcase the Megane RS in its entirety in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany. Expect the first retail units to arrive at European dealers sometime in the first quarter of 2018.