Renault Launches Colored Polish for Both Your Nails and Your Twingo

And because they're different, there's going to be things that, on average, men are better at than women, and others where things stand the other way around. I know what you're thinking at this moment: "he's going to do it. He'll say the one thing nobody should ever even whisper. He'll state that men are better drivers than women."Whoa, hold your horses, we were going to say "nail painting." After watching this clip, though, we wouldn't be so sure about what Renault thinks. The video says car scratches are inevitable in big cities, and yet it shows a solution to fix them that only applies to women. Don't men scratch their cars too? Or is it that men don't buy Twingos in the first place? Or is Renault trying to say we should start wearing nail polish too?The clip advertises a Renault nail polish that comes in the same colors as the ones available for your Renault Twingo . This way, not only can you match the color of your nails with that of your car (face it, you've always wanted that), but you can also make those pesky scratches disappear in no time and with minimal effort.Wait, what? Is it the first of April already? Nope, not really, and if you think about it, it's actually quite a cool product. For €8.99 (about $10), you get a small flask of the magical stuff, put it in the glove compartment and never worry about minor scratches. Or, at least, forget about them for a few months, until the tiny bottle runs out.The video isn't too explicit on the actual procedure, and regardless of the hours of practice some drivers have in applying the lacquer, we doubt they can do it evenly without any further interventions.Anyhow, if you're one of the few male Renault Twingo owners and scratch your car, there's no need to take it to the shop to have it repaired now. Swallow your pride, buy a nail polish and ask your wife or lady friend to do patch it up.