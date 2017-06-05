Renault Finds Second Life For EV Batteries, It Turns Out They Work In Houses

Renault
has figured out that the automotive industry will have many EV batteries on its hands in a few years time, and that they will need to be reused.
Since installing old batteries in new vehicles is not a possibility, and recycling may also be complicated, the French company has teamed up with a firm called Powervault.
Together, they have presented a static home battery storage system, which is entirely based on second-life electric vehicle batteries
.
Instead of recycling those cells and hoping that the resulting materials will end up back in production, the two companies have created a solution that will bring down the cost of a smart battery
unit by 30%, and the change is expected to bring the tipping point of mass-market roll-out in the United Kingdom.
In other words, thanks to this partnership, customers in the United Kingdom might be able to afford to fit batteries for their homes to a significant extent, which is expected to bring these devices to the masses.
The first 50 units will go on trial for clients who already have solar panels on their homes, and they will see how the system works before mass-market customers will be offered the new setup.
In case you have not spotted the similarity with Tesla’s PowerWall
solution, Renault and their new partner have figured out that you can reuse batteries in a home, and that something must happen to used accumulators from electric automobiles
.
These solutions can also be employed in homes without any green power sources, as they could be charged during the night, when electricity is cheaper in some countries and areas according to the billing plan, and then deploy the power during the day to save money.
Evidently, the biggest benefit comes to the people who have solar panels or wind energy attached to their homes, and who need to store the extra power for when the renewable source cannot be used for day-to-day activities.