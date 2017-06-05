Renault Australia Adds Wagon And Sedan Models To Megane Range

Following the launch of the five-door hatchback
in the fall of 2016, Renault Australia decided to bring the Wagon and Sedan to the Land Down Under as well. The Megane Sedan, however, will have a hard time convincing Australian customers that it’s actually worth its salt.
Succeeding the commercial flop known as the Fluence, the three-box body style of the Megane fills a void in the Renault lineup
that has been obvious since 2015. The road ahead may be bumpy for this particular derivate of the European model, but in truth, there’s a lot to like about the Megane Sedan, starting with the standard equipment.
With the Zen trim level priced from AUD 27,490 excluding on-road costs, you get a 1.2-liter TCe turbocharged engine matched with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission christened EDC. And thanks to 97 kW and 205 Nm of torque at its disposal, it’s sufficiently powerful for both city driving and more high-speed scenarios outside the urban jungle.
7.0-inch R-Link 2 touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation comes standard, as does an eight-speaker audio system. From the get-go, the Australia-spec Megane Sedan
also brags with automatic headlights and wipers, an electronic parking brake, rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and no less than six airbags. For an additional AUD 700, the ADAS package ups on safety, adding the likes of autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning.
For those in the market for a family-oriented longroof and the space offered by such a car, the Megane Wagon
can be had from AUD 28,490 plus on-road costs. Compared to the three-box, the station wagon is also available in GT attire, which equates to a punchy 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder mill with 151 kW and 280 Nm at its disposal.
Now available to order at dealers nationwide, the first units of the Megane Wagon and Sedan will arrive in customers’ hands later in the summer.
Swipe I You can stare, we don't mind. Meet the Megane range, featuring the all-new Megane Wagon and Sedan.
A post shared by Renault Australia (@renaultau) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT