autoevolution

Renault Australia Adds Wagon And Sedan Models To Megane Range

 
5 Jun 2017, 16:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following the launch of the five-door hatchback in the fall of 2016, Renault Australia decided to bring the Wagon and Sedan to the Land Down Under as well. The Megane Sedan, however, will have a hard time convincing Australian customers that it’s actually worth its salt.
Succeeding the commercial flop known as the Fluence, the three-box body style of the Megane fills a void in the Renault lineup that has been obvious since 2015. The road ahead may be bumpy for this particular derivate of the European model, but in truth, there’s a lot to like about the Megane Sedan, starting with the standard equipment.

With the Zen trim level priced from AUD 27,490 excluding on-road costs, you get a 1.2-liter TCe turbocharged engine matched with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission christened EDC. And thanks to 97 kW and 205 Nm of torque at its disposal, it’s sufficiently powerful for both city driving and more high-speed scenarios outside the urban jungle.

7.0-inch R-Link 2 touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation comes standard, as does an eight-speaker audio system. From the get-go, the Australia-spec Megane Sedan also brags with automatic headlights and wipers, an electronic parking brake, rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and no less than six airbags. For an additional AUD 700, the ADAS package ups on safety, adding the likes of autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning.

For those in the market for a family-oriented longroof and the space offered by such a car, the Megane Wagon can be had from AUD 28,490 plus on-road costs. Compared to the three-box, the station wagon is also available in GT attire, which equates to a punchy 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder mill with 151 kW and 280 Nm at its disposal.

Now available to order at dealers nationwide, the first units of the Megane Wagon and Sedan will arrive in customers’ hands later in the summer.

 

Swipe I You can stare, we don't mind. Meet the Megane range, featuring the all-new Megane Wagon and Sedan.

A post shared by Renault Australia (@renaultau) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Renault Megane Australia Renault hatchback sedan station wagon
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

RENAULT Megane RS 250 Cup73
2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65