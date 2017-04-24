autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Type R Smashes Front-Wheel-Drive Record At The Nurburgring

 
24 Apr 2017, 7:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Earlier this month, Honda took a development car based on the 2017 Civic Type R and set a new Nurburgring lap record for front-wheel-drive automobiles.
The prototype was a production specification vehicle that was driven on road-legal track-focused tires, and it all happened during the final phase of the model’s testing schedule. While the car did have a full floating roll cage for safety reasons, it did not add any rigidity to the frame.

The weight of the safety device was compensated by the temporary removal of the infotainment system and the rear seats of the 2017 Civic Type R, which would have had to be taken off regardless to make way for the “cage.”

Honda announced a 7-minute 43.8-second time on the Nurburgring, which is the best result for a production-specification front-wheel-drive vehicle. The time is just five seconds slower than the new BMW M4 CS, which is an impressive result for the Japanese car that comes with less power and torque, not to mention FWD.

The 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine delivers 320 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, and it is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox that has been improved since the previous generation of this car. There is also a difference of seven seconds in Nurburgring lap times between the two models.

Honda explained that the new Type R is faster than the older car thanks to its aerodynamic changes, a new rear suspension, and the improved torsional stiffness of the body frame.

The tenth generation Civic is the first Type R that is commercially available in the United States of America. All versions of the Civic will be made at the firm’s factory in Swindon, United Kingdom.

It will be shipped to Europe, Japan, and all the other markets that will get the 2017 Civic Type R. This model will hopefully be kept in production for more time than its short-lived predecessor.

2017 Honda Civic Type R honda civic type r Nurburgring record Nurburgring Lap Time Nurburgring Civic Type R Honda
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62