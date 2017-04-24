2017 Honda Civic Type R Smashes Front-Wheel-Drive Record At The Nurburgring

Earlier this month, Honda
took a development car based on the 2017 Civic Type R and set a new Nurburgring
lap record for front-wheel-drive automobiles.
The prototype was a production specification vehicle that was driven on road-legal track-focused tires, and it all happened during the final phase of the model’s testing schedule. While the car did have a full floating roll cage for safety reasons, it did not add any rigidity to the frame.
The weight of the safety device was compensated by the temporary removal of the infotainment system and the rear seats of the 2017 Civic Type R, which would have had to be taken off regardless to make way for the “cage.”
Honda announced a 7-minute 43.8-second time on the Nurburgring, which is the best result for a production-specification front-wheel-drive vehicle. The time is just five seconds slower than the new BMW M4 CS
, which is an impressive result for the Japanese car that comes with less power and torque, not to mention FWD
.
The 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine delivers 320 HP
and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, and it is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox that has been improved since the previous generation of this car. There is also a difference of seven seconds in Nurburgring lap times between the two models.
Honda explained that the new Type R is faster than the older car thanks to its aerodynamic changes, a new rear suspension, and the improved torsional stiffness of the body frame.
The tenth generation Civic
is the first Type R
that is commercially available in the United States of America. All versions of the Civic will be made at the firm’s factory in Swindon, United Kingdom.
It will be shipped to Europe, Japan, and all the other markets that will get the 2017 Civic Type R. This model will hopefully be kept in production for more time than its short-lived predecessor
.