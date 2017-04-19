autoevolution

BMW M4 CS Revealed With 460 HP And A Nurburgring Time of 7:38

 
BMW has launched the M4 CS, which is meant to slide between the regular model and the GTS version.
It is described as a product that fills the line-up between the M4 Coupe with the optional Competition Package and the M4 GTS. It comes standard with the Competition Pack, but comes with a dedicated set of additional goodies that improve its performance.

The German brand has already specified that the M3 will not get a CS model. The marque positions the new models above the regular M line-up with the corresponding Competition packages.

It is clear that the Munich brand has plans for other versions like this one, and this leads people to understand that the M2 will also get a CS version in due time.

Even if it cannot be seen with the naked eye, the new version has a carbon fiber reinforced plastic hood and roof. You can spot one on the road thanks to its twin-LED headlights, a three-section air intake integrated into the front bumper, and a model-specific front splitter. The rear diffuser is carried over from the GTS, but the trunk has a dedicated spoiler, and the rear lights are of the OLED kind.

The M4 CS comes with a TwinPower Turbo inline-six engine, which develops 460 HP, ten more than the M4 with the Competition Pack. The improvements also bring the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time to 3.9 seconds, while the top speed limit is bumped to 280 km/h (174 mph) thanks to the standard M Driver’s Package.

The automaker estimates an average fuel economy of 8.4 liters/100 kilometers (27.98 mpg US, 33.6 mpg imp) in the regular NEDC cycle.

It comes standard with a seven-speed M Double Clutch transmission with a separate oil cooler, which also has a longer seventh gear to reduce fuel consumption on the highway.

An Active M Differential is present, and the Dynamic Stability System has an M Dynamic Mode, complete with Adaptive M Suspension, all standard. The latter benefits from forged aluminum links and wheel carriers on top of the setup found on the Competition Package for the regular M4. The front brakes come with four-piston calipers, while the rear axle gets two-piston units.

The front alloy wheels have a diameter of 19 inches and a width of 9j, while the rears are 20-inch units with 10j width. They come standard with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slicks, which are road legal. Clients can order a set of Michelin Sport regular street tires at no extra cost.

The car already has a Nurburgring lap time of 7:38, which is one-second slower than the M4 GTS, but just as fast as a 2009 Nissan GT-R, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo, a 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera, and a Lexus LF-A. All of the models mentioned above were driven by German driver Horst von Saurma in an independent test conducted by Sport Auto Magazine.

The interior is clothed in leather and Alcantara, and many elements have been replaced with lighter equivalents, but it still has automatic climate control, a HiFi system, and a navigation unit. The automaker has explained that this decision has been made to eliminate compromises from the lives of its clients.

The new model in the M range is priced at EUR 116,900, which is approximately $125,447. There’s no cap on production figures, but hurry up if your heart and bank account agree on the new CS.
