2018 Renault Megane RS Spied Sharing Garage With Alpine A110

20 Jun 2017, 6:37 UTC ·
by
Following the resurrection of the Alpine A110, Renault prepares to rejuvenate the Megane RS for the 2018 model year. The compact hot hatchback is still some months away from its official reveal, but Renault is finding it hard to keep prying eyes from admiring the newcomer’s physique.
The carparazzi caught up with Renaultsport at the Nurburgring, spying no less than two prototypes of the all-new Megane RS. Other than a difference in the camouflage pattern, the two also strike a discordant note as far as the wheel design is concerned. The photos, however, offer us a better glimpse at the choice of tires and the Brembo-developed braking system.

More intriguingly, the garage where Renault stores the Megane RS prototypes also accommodates two examples of the Alpine A110. Is it merely a coincidence or could this be an indicator as to what hides under the hood of the hot hatchback? More to the point, the consensus is that Renault will switch from yesteryear’s 2.0-liter turbo to a more powerful variant of the 1.8-liter that made its debut in the mid-engine sports car.

As we wait anxiously for confirmation on this matter, Renault made it clear that the Megane RS will be offered with a choice of two transmissions. First and foremost, purists will be happy to find out that the six-speed manual isn’t dead yet. Customers more interested in lap times, on the other hand, are offered a quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission.

Speaking of lap times, the Megane RS is a legitimate contender at the Nurburgring record set by the Civic Type R. Other than more get-up-and-go, better aerodynamics and the addition of four-wheel steering should help Renault wrestle back the Nurburgring record for FWD cars.

Expected to make its first public outing at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the 2018 Renault Megane RS is scheduled to have its European market launch in September 2017. With a little bit of luck, first deliveries might happen before the end of the year.
