2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift

The Megane 4 RS has been leaked online and is looking pretty sporty. We also have good news for fans of the Megane GT, because the 205 HP hot hatch is also getting a refresh.

Once again, we're forced to say about a hot hatch that it's not as wild-looking at the



Compared to the regular Megane, the RS is going to be noticeably wider using bigger tires, wider tracks, and flared fenders. The ones at the front are particularly sexy-looking.



Personally, I'm not a fan of the front end. The RS 250 had some nice understated features, while this is covered with fake air intakes and unnecessary trim. Then again, it might look better in person, or I could just have trouble adjusting to the 5-door body.



Speaking of which, the Megane GT is getting new features because of its big brother. These include relatively minor revisions to the headlights, 3D taillights with cool new blinkers and a new front bumper with larger but still fake intakes. And did you know only the exhaust pipe on the left is real? The one on the right is black plastic trim.



Even though British media is fairly confident that the RS will have a 300 horsepower 2-liter engine, we're sticking to the 1.9 TCe story. Since launching that engine in the Alpine A110 sportscar, Renault has also dropped it into the



