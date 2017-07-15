autoevolution

2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift

15 Jul 2017, 18:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Megane 4 RS has been leaked online and is looking pretty sporty. We also have good news for fans of the Megane GT, because the 205 HP hot hatch is also getting a refresh.
13 photos
2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Megane GT Getting Facelift
The images from Worldscoop appear to originate either from some strange patent-type deal or could be part of the configurator. We'd be 100% sure of the latter were it not for the fact that none of the diamond badges are present.

Once again, we're forced to say about a hot hatch that it's not as wild-looking at the Civic Type R. That alright for a Golf GTI, but the Megane 3 RS had several consecutive Nurburgring records which have all been outdone by the 2018 hot Civic.

Compared to the regular Megane, the RS is going to be noticeably wider using bigger tires, wider tracks, and flared fenders. The ones at the front are particularly sexy-looking.

Personally, I'm not a fan of the front end. The RS 250 had some nice understated features, while this is covered with fake air intakes and unnecessary trim. Then again, it might look better in person, or I could just have trouble adjusting to the 5-door body.

Speaking of which, the Megane GT is getting new features because of its big brother. These include relatively minor revisions to the headlights, 3D taillights with cool new blinkers and a new front bumper with larger but still fake intakes. And did you know only the exhaust pipe on the left is real? The one on the right is black plastic trim.

Even though British media is fairly confident that the RS will have a 300 horsepower 2-liter engine, we're sticking to the 1.9 TCe story. Since launching that engine in the Alpine A110 sportscar, Renault has also dropped it into the Espace 225.

Don't get us wrong, a 2.0-liter would be better, especially now that a slick twin-clutch gearbox is also available. Speaking of stuff that's available, we have to mention the Cup chassis and 4Control.
2018 Renault Megane RS Megane GT facelift Renault Sport Megane Renault
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed