2018 Renault Megane RS Engine Bay Spied, Appears To Be The 1.8 TCe Energy

There’s still much debate as to what sort of inline-four turbo the all-new Megane RS will get for the 2018 model year. Even though we now know how the engine bay looks with the hood wide open, all we can say is that the 2.0-liter lump of yesteryear is gone. In its place, the most likely replacement is the A110's 1.8L mill.
From the location of the oil filler cap to the dip stick, how the turbo is flanked by the rear of the engine block and the front of the firewall, as well as the orange-colored lambda sensor wiring, these are giveaways we’re dealing with the 1.8 TCe Energy. Loosely related to the 1.6 found in the Clio RS, the newcomer develops 252 PS (249 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque in the A110. The Megane RS, though, will develop nigh on 300 hp.

From the pictures automotive tipster Ferd posted on his Facebook page, the interior photo reveals something of utmost importance for hot hatchback enthusiasts. The button that in the regular Megane reads “ECO” is labeled in the go-faster model as “R.S. Drive.” Next to the button that matters most, it appears that Renault placed the button that disables the traction control.

Instead of doing things the easy way, the French automaker designed the Megane RS with two choices of transmission in mind. First there’s the purist-oriented six-speed manual, which prides itself on a gear lever beautified by red accents and stitching. The optional Efficient Dual Clutch automatic, meanwhile, should be similar to the 7-speed gearbox found in the Alpine.

There’s no denying the all-new Megane RS is all about the driving experience, although Renault Sport might pull a trick and challenge the 2017 Honda Civic Type R’s Nurburgring lap record. With the right type of rubber shoes and a devil-may-care individual behind the steering wheel, the French interloper has a slim chance of being crowned the new king of the FWD hot hatchbacks.

