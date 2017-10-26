autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 Flies on Nurburgring, New Engine Sounds Aggressive

26 Oct 2017, 19:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The next generation of the Porsche 911 has now moved past its initial development stages, which means that prototypes are now hooned on the Nurburgring on a regular basis.
6 photos
2019 Porsche 911 Flies on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 Flies on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 Flies on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 Flies on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 Flies on Nurburgring
The latest adventure of the kind took place a few hours ago, offering us a sample of the next-gen Neunelfer soundtrack.

Expect the Carrera and Carrera S to be animated by upgraded versions of the new turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six mills that entered service on the current 991.2 models - the current outputs sit at 370 hp and 420 hp, respectively, with the latter being pushed to 450 hp with the help of a Power Kit).

Regardless of the version, the Neunelfer will be significantly quicker, thanks to a melange involving wider tracks, an engine sitting slightly closer to the center of the car and a heftier rear wing.

With the vlogger behind this spy stunt having camped on the side of the Brunnchen 1 corner for over half an hour, you'll get plenty of occasions to listen to the Neunelfer - you'll find the Porscha at the 5:24, 13:45, 22:07 and 30:38 points of the clip. For the sake of aural comparison, we'll mention that you can also listen to the 991.2 Turbo S at the 27:19 point of the video, while the action at 34:26 will bring you the 2018 911 GT2 RS.

Speaking of which, we should get to see the next 911 Turbo leaving the test mule phase we've spied in the past behind and moving on to the new body displayed by the Carrera models.

Speaking of Porsche prototypes doing their thing on the Nurburgring this week, we'll remind you that the Mission E has also been hooned on the infamous German track. Compared to the last time we saw the Zuffenhausen EV attacking the Nordschleife, the prototype has lost some of its camo. Keep in mind that the Mission E should be introduced by late 2019, which means we have plenty of time to get under its still-hidden skin.

2019 Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Porsche spy video nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  