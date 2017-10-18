autoevolution
 

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Takes On The Karussell In Newest Spy Video

18 Oct 2017, 7:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Located between kilometers 13 and 14, the banked carousel named after famous racing driver Rudolf Caracciola is one of the most difficult sections of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. But for the next generation of the Santa Fe, it’s just another obstacle, and the mid-size crossover isn’t phased by it in the least.
23 photos
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai started testing the 2019 Santa Fe in pre-production guise since the beginning of the current year, but the all-new model isn’t ready for launch. From a dynamic standpoint, however, it appears that the engineers are working their hardest to make the newcomer more exciting to drive in a sporty fashion.

Listen carefully to the prototype featured in the spy video, and you’ll notice the trademark noises produced by a turbocharging system. The engine bay, however, doesn’t hide the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 370 ponies in the Kia Stinger GT. The sound is unmistakably that of a four-cylinder powerplant, but it’s not clear enough to point the finger at the 2.2 CRDi or the 2.0 T-GDI.

Over in the United States, the Santa Fe is expected to soldier on with the 3.3-liter Lambda II GDI, a 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 that produces 290 horsepower in the current-generation model. The Santa Fe Sport, meanwhile, will rely on four-cylinder powerplants: 2.4-liter Theta II GDI and 2.0-liter Theta II T-GDI. A hybridized Santa Fe could also make the cut, but prototypes equipped with the eco-friendly powertrain have yet to be spied.

Compared to the current generation, the all-new Santa Fe will up the ante with a completely revised interior. The exterior styling is also up there at the top of Hyundai’s game, with the front fascia and headlights being directly inspired by the Kona subcompact crossover.

Another upgrade will come in the form of transmission, with the Santa Fe expected to borrow the 8-speed automatic from the Kia Cadenza. The two additional gears should pay dividend at the gas pump, as will the lighter construction of the chassis and body.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Nurburgring hyundai santa fe spyshots Hyundai SUV crossover
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI AccentHYUNDAI Accent CompactHYUNDAI i10HYUNDAI i10 MiniHYUNDAI Santa Fe SportHYUNDAI Santa Fe Sport Medium SUVHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVHYUNDAI i30 NHYUNDAI i30 N CompactAll HYUNDAI models  