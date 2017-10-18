2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Takes On The Karussell In Newest Spy Video

Located between kilometers 13 and 14, the banked carousel named after famous racing driver Rudolf Caracciola is one of the most difficult sections of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. But for the next generation of the Santa Fe
, it’s just another obstacle, and the mid-size crossover isn’t phased by it in the least.
Hyundai started testing the 2019 Santa Fe
in pre-production guise since the beginning of the current year, but the all-new model isn’t ready for launch. From a dynamic standpoint, however, it appears that the engineers are working their hardest to make the newcomer more exciting to drive in a sporty fashion.
Listen carefully to the prototype featured in the spy video, and you’ll notice the trademark noises produced by a turbocharging system. The engine bay, however, doesn’t hide the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 370 ponies in the Kia Stinger GT
. The sound is unmistakably that of a four-cylinder powerplant, but it’s not clear enough to point the finger at the 2.2 CRDi
or the 2.0 T-GDI.
Over in the United States, the Santa Fe is expected to soldier on with the 3.3-liter Lambda II GDI, a 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 that produces 290 horsepower in the current-generation model. The Santa Fe Sport, meanwhile, will rely on four-cylinder powerplants: 2.4-liter Theta II GDI and 2.0-liter Theta II T-GDI. A hybridized Santa Fe could also make the cut, but prototypes equipped with the eco-friendly powertrain
have yet to be spied.
Compared to the current generation, the all-new Santa Fe will up the ante with a completely revised interior. The exterior styling is also up there at the top of Hyundai’s game, with the front fascia and headlights being directly inspired by the Kona
subcompact crossover.
Another upgrade will come in the form of transmission, with the Santa Fe expected to borrow the 8-speed automatic
from the Kia Cadenza. The two additional gears should pay dividend at the gas pump, as will the lighter construction of the chassis and body.