Porsche 911 GT2 with Monster Anti-Lag Sounds Like a Flat-Six Machine Gun

The Porsche 911 GT2 is insane enough in factory trim (we're talking about a Neunelfer that's essentially a Turbo minus the all-wheel-drive), but this hasn't stopped owners from taking the Zuffenhausen special down the aftermarket route in search of some extra firepower.

4 photos



We're talking about a US specialist that enjoys coming up with extreme setups, so we expect nothing less than a ferocious setup from this 997-generation



Then there's the real-world performance of the thing. As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, taking off in this Neunelfer is nothing short of a riot.



Thanks to a rally car-worthy anti-lag system, the flat-six motor of the Porscha spits flames in an uber-menacing manner, while its soundtrack could easily convince one that he or she is dealing with a machine gun.



The rear-engined layout of the Neunelfer helps quite a lot during such rushed starts, so the car doesn't have to struggle to much in its quest for grip. Nevertheless, the rear tires do receive a serious punishment in the process.



Speaking of the 911 GT2, we'll remind you that the rumors about Porsche killing off this Neunelfer derivative for the 991 generation turned out to be true, with the Germans jumping straight to the maniacal GT2 RS.



Come to think of it, the hefty power gap between the 580 hp 911 Turbo S and the 700 hp GT2 RS would've allowed for the GT2 to be introduced. And no, the German weren't exactly determined to keep the Neunelfer range limited, as the recent introduction of the



Case in point with the white GT2 we're here to show you, which has gone deep down the tunning hole. We're not aware of the rear-engined bomb's new specs, but we can tell you that the Porscha has been technically massaged by BBI Autosport.We're talking about a US specialist that enjoys coming up with extreme setups, so we expect nothing less than a ferocious setup from this 997-generation GT2 Then there's the real-world performance of the thing. As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, taking off in this Neunelfer is nothing short of a riot.Thanks to a rally car-worthy anti-lag system, the flat-six motor of the Porscha spits flames in an uber-menacing manner, while its soundtrack could easily convince one that he or she is dealing with a machine gun.The rear-engined layout of the Neunelfer helps quite a lot during such rushed starts, so the car doesn't have to struggle to much in its quest for grip. Nevertheless, the rear tires do receive a serious punishment in the process.Speaking of the 911 GT2, we'll remind you that the rumors about Porsche killing off this Neunelfer derivative for the 991 generation turned out to be true, with the Germans jumping straight to the maniacal GT2 RS.Come to think of it, the hefty power gap between the 580 hp 911 Turbo S and the 700 hp GT2 RS would've allowed for the GT2 to be introduced. And no, the German weren't exactly determined to keep the Neunelfer range limited, as the recent introduction of the 2018 911 Carrera T has shown.