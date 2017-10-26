autoevolution
 

Paul Walker’s Daughter Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Porsche

As you know from Furious 7, the people behind the Fast & Furious franchise made it so that Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) left the scene, leaving Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of the gang to finish the saga. This state of affairs became all the more apparent in The Fate of the Furious with the introduction of Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner, a.k.a. Mr. Nobody's assistant.
The death of Paul Walker on November 30, 2013, shocked Hollywood and pretty much the entirety of the movie-loving public. The American actor, aged 40, died in car crash driven by Roger Rodas after Rodas hit a concrete lamp post, two trees, then eventually caught fire. Following the untimely and tragic death of Walker, his family went to court to set things straight with Porsche.

Even though a U.S. District Court concluded that the German automaker isn’t to blame for the accident, the lawsuit was started by the widowed wife of Rodas, Kristine. Meadow Walker took Porsche to court in 2015, claiming that “design defects” contributed to her father’s death. As per court documents, the 18-year-old Meadow settled with Porsche, though details remain confidential.

According to The Blast, “documents state that Paul Walker’s father also settled a separate lawsuit against Porsche.” The question is, how did this lawsuit get the go-ahead in the first place? As it happens, the seatbelt “snapped Walker’s torso back with thousands of pounds of force, thereby breaking his ribs and pelvis.”

In addition to the seatbelt, Meadow’s lawyer also claimed the Carrera GT had stabilization issues, as in it lacked electronic stability control. ESC is mandatory in the United States on all cars built in the 2012 model year. The Carrera GT started production in 2003, so it’s a bit of a stretch to go to court over this concern.

But what about the “faulty seatbelt” that allegedly trapped Paul in the passenger seat? The Carrera GT was never recalled for seatbelt issues, and in comparison to the six-point harness found in racing cars, the road-going Porsche supercar shipped with three-point seat belts as standard.

In addition to the present settlement, daughter Meadow has collected $10.1 million from the estate of Roger Rhodas in 2016.


