Crashed Ferrari 458 Drifting on Jacksonville Streets Is Supercar Abuse

15 Oct 2017, 10:12 UTC ·
by
Imagine you happen to find yourself waiting for the traffic light to turn green and you notice a cloud a smoke approaching you. As the thing gets closer, it becomes obvious that it comes from a Ferrari 458 playing the drifting game. And, with the Fezza now sliding right by your side, you can easily see the supercar's heavy battle scars.
Sure, this may sound like a scenario that comes straight from Fast And Furious, but that's not the case. Instead, we're dealing with a real-life tale that recently saw a crashed 458 burning rubber in Jacksonville, Florida.

Those of you who are tuned into our supercar stories might be familiar with this Prancing Horse, since we've previously shown you the V8 animal delivering sweet slip angles.

The Maranello machine was unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident. However, that didn't stop the thing from being used as a drift tool.

With the mechanical side of the crash damage taken care of, the Ferrari 458 Italia returned to the streets, eager to burn even more rubber than before.

It might seem strange to see the driver of a Ferrari treating his 458 like this, but we have to explain that its all related to YouTube glory.

This 458 was customised by Damon Fryer, the vlogger behind the DailyDriven Exotics channel, with the camera addict willing to make the most out of it - the supercar has been gifted with quite a few extreme visual bits, from the racing wing to the eye-catching wrap.

The aficionado delivers an unapologetic take on his intentions in the description of his latest YT stunt: "More than a year after the infamous DDE Ferrari 458 GT was destroyed in an accident during Car week It's reunited with the "donut king" for one last tire slaying project! Ferrari GT-458 meets the streets in a ruthless display of donuts and drifting!"

