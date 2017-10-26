2018 Citroen C4 Cactus Gets Progressive Hydraulic Cushion Suspension System

Presented today and scheduled to go on sale in Europe in the first quarter of 2018, the refreshed C4 Cactus is a blend of familiar with design motifs from the C3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross
. The more dynamic front bumper and slimmer headlights give the small crossover a different character. As for the rear end, it emphasizes width thanks to the remodeled bumper and taillights.
Cabin changes are minimal, but Citroen insists it now uses more soft-touch materials in the C4 Cactus. The 7.0-inch infotainment system, meanwhile, boasts TomTom satellite navigation, Android Auto
, as well as Apple CarPlay. A docking area, two cup holders, and a USB slot round off the interior highlights, but then you notice the seats. Indeed, those are the comfy seats Citroen integrated into the C4 Cactus-based Advanced Comfort Lab concept.
If you remember the Advanced Comfort Lab, good for you. Citroen hasn’t forgotten it, nor its Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system
. The overhauled C4 Cactus ushers in PHC into the mainstream, a design that makes use of a pair of secondary hydraulic dampers into each coil-sprung suspension.
The biggest advantages of PHC are comfort thanks to the progressive cushioning of the wheel travel at the two extremes of movement, as well as less unwanted noises such as tire roar. Citroen claims the C4 Cactus is capable of “gliding over uneven ground,”
which are mighty words from the company that perfected the hydropneumatic suspension
over the course of six decades.
No less than 31 exterior colors are offered, to which Citroen
adds 12 driver assistance systems and redesigned Airbumps. As ever, three- and four-cylinder engines are available, starting with the 80-horsepower 1.2-liter PureTech and finishing with the 120-horsepower 1.6-liter BlueHDi turbo diesel. Pricing hasn’t been made public, but for reference, bear in mind the pre-facelift C4 Cactus starts at 15,200 euros in France.