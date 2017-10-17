2018 Peugeot Partner Test Car Blows Smoke Like a Chainsmoker

Tesla, among other companies, is busy working on an electric semi truck as well as a similarly-powered pickup truck, while Workhorse is way ahead of the Palo Alto company as far as the latter is concerned. And just in case there are still people wondering what the rush is to build battery-powered commercial vehicles, here's the video that answers that question.

Naturally, that requires more powerful engines as well as buffs to the other sub-systems (brakes, suspension). We expect the French utility vehicles to use four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines (like the one seen here) as well as gasoline ones - though the diesel should make up the brunt of the sales where available. The PSA has been testing its new generation of small utility vehicles (hey, that makes them SUVs as well) that will eventually strip their camouflage to reveal the next Peugeot Partner and the Citroen Berlingo (as well as the Opel Combo, now that the German brand has been bought by the French conglomerate). We've spotted the duo at the start of the summer and it's been making appearances ever since.None like the one today, though. The Peugeot has been sighted testing in the Spanish mountains, and it seems as though the higher altitude didn't do it very well. Actually, the poor van looks as though it has swollen up all the smoke created by Volkswagen's dirty diesels and released it in one go. But the rarefied air might actually offer a plausible explanation since the air/fuel mixture could have been thrown off-balance causing the unburnt fuel particles to come out of the exhaust.It's not uncommon for oil-burning engines to release this black smoke under acceleration, but they usually do it under work. Here, the Partner is just sitting in a car park with the driver repeatedly stomping on the throttle pedal. Because that's what you do when you're French: you cross the border into Spain and pollute their air for a change.Not much is known about the new Partner/Berlingo/Combo combo, and the vehicles haven't shed any of their camouflage since the first encounter, so they're not helping either. However, the pictures suggest they might have grown a little, which means their payload must have increased as well.Naturally, that requires more powerful engines as well as buffs to the other sub-systems (brakes, suspension). We expect the French utility vehicles to use four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines (like the one seen here) as well as gasoline ones - though the diesel should make up the brunt of the sales where available.