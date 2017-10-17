autoevolution
 

2018 Peugeot Partner Test Car Blows Smoke Like a Chainsmoker

17 Oct 2017, 9:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tesla, among other companies, is busy working on an electric semi truck as well as a similarly-powered pickup truck, while Workhorse is way ahead of the Palo Alto company as far as the latter is concerned. And just in case there are still people wondering what the rush is to build battery-powered commercial vehicles, here's the video that answers that question.
10 photos
Peugeot PartnerPeugeot PartnerPeugeot PartnerPeugeot PartnerPeugeot PartnerPeugeot PartnerPeugeot PartnerPeugeot PartnerPeugeot Partner
The PSA has been testing its new generation of small utility vehicles (hey, that makes them SUVs as well) that will eventually strip their camouflage to reveal the next Peugeot Partner and the Citroen Berlingo (as well as the Opel Combo, now that the German brand has been bought by the French conglomerate). We've spotted the duo at the start of the summer and it's been making appearances ever since.

None like the one today, though. The Peugeot has been sighted testing in the Spanish mountains, and it seems as though the higher altitude didn't do it very well. Actually, the poor van looks as though it has swollen up all the smoke created by Volkswagen's dirty diesels and released it in one go. But the rarefied air might actually offer a plausible explanation since the air/fuel mixture could have been thrown off-balance causing the unburnt fuel particles to come out of the exhaust.

It's not uncommon for oil-burning engines to release this black smoke under acceleration, but they usually do it under work. Here, the Partner is just sitting in a car park with the driver repeatedly stomping on the throttle pedal. Because that's what you do when you're French: you cross the border into Spain and pollute their air for a change.

Not much is known about the new Partner/Berlingo/Combo combo, and the vehicles haven't shed any of their camouflage since the first encounter, so they're not helping either. However, the pictures suggest they might have grown a little, which means their payload must have increased as well.

Naturally, that requires more powerful engines as well as buffs to the other sub-systems (brakes, suspension). We expect the French utility vehicles to use four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines (like the one seen here) as well as gasoline ones - though the diesel should make up the brunt of the sales where available.
2018 Peugeot Partner Peugeot Partner Citroen Berlingo Peugeot PSA Citroen diesel
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Parking Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 GTPEUGEOT 308 GT CompactPEUGEOT Pick UpPEUGEOT Pick Up Small PickupPEUGEOT 308 GTiPEUGEOT 308 GTi CompactAll PEUGEOT models  