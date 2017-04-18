Citroen Debuts All-New C5 Aircross, Dubbed "Most Comfortable SUV Of Its Time"

Mostly known for its chic econoboxes, Citroen is reinventing itself as an automaker. A perfect case in point is the C5 Aircross
, a compact-sized crossover that looks unlike other sport utility vehicle on the road today. Best of all? Compared to the newest of trends in this segment, the French automaker has a plug-in hybrid AWD drivetrain in the offing for the all-new model.
The “people-minded SUV”
is actually a Peugeot 3008 in disguise, albeit with a number of mechanical mods. The suspension system is arguably the biggest difference, with the C5 Aircross benefitting from Progressive Hydraulic Cushions
. As a direct replacement for the Hydractive 3+ hydropneumatics offered in the second-gen C5, these babies are described as “unlike anything else on the market.”
Citroen
goes a step further with the braggadocio, emphasizing that the C5 Aircross is “the most comfortable SUV of its time.”
That’s a subtitle the automaker used in the attached press release, and for what it’s worth, it’s wrong. Bearing in mind there’s no mention of vehicle segment whatsoever, what Citroen tries to say is the C5 Aircross is more comfortable than, wait for it, the Bentley Bentayga.
Nevertheless, we forgive the French automaker for this marketing blunder. Moving on to more important matters, the 4.5-meter long C5 Aircross will launch in the People’s Republic of China
in 2017. Europe will get the newcomer in 2018. As for powertrain, Citroen announced that The Middle Kingdom will get 165 PS and 200 PS turbocharged gasoline engines, matched to the EAT6 automatic.
In Europe, there’s no mistaking some sort of BlueHDi turbo diesel will be added to the lineup. And somewhere along the line, there’s a Plug-In Hybrid PHEV e-AWD
drivetrain in the pipeline that blends the attributes of a 200-hp ICE with two electric motors.
With a total output of 300 horsepower and all-wheel-drive in the cards thanks to the electric motors, this variant of the C5 Aircross has the makings of an instant hit. Oh, and another thing: in all-electric mode, Citroen believes that the Plug-In Hybrid
PHEV e-AWD is good for a range of 60 kilometers.
More info on the C5 Aircross is available in the release below.