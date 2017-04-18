autoevolution

Citroen Debuts All-New C5 Aircross, Dubbed "Most Comfortable SUV Of Its Time"

 
18 Apr 2017, 13:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mostly known for its chic econoboxes, Citroen is reinventing itself as an automaker. A perfect case in point is the C5 Aircross, a compact-sized crossover that looks unlike other sport utility vehicle on the road today. Best of all? Compared to the newest of trends in this segment, the French automaker has a plug-in hybrid AWD drivetrain in the offing for the all-new model.
The “people-minded SUV” is actually a Peugeot 3008 in disguise, albeit with a number of mechanical mods. The suspension system is arguably the biggest difference, with the C5 Aircross benefitting from Progressive Hydraulic Cushions. As a direct replacement for the Hydractive 3+ hydropneumatics offered in the second-gen C5, these babies are described as “unlike anything else on the market.”

Citroen goes a step further with the braggadocio, emphasizing that the C5 Aircross is “the most comfortable SUV of its time.” That’s a subtitle the automaker used in the attached press release, and for what it’s worth, it’s wrong. Bearing in mind there’s no mention of vehicle segment whatsoever, what Citroen tries to say is the C5 Aircross is more comfortable than, wait for it, the Bentley Bentayga.

Nevertheless, we forgive the French automaker for this marketing blunder. Moving on to more important matters, the 4.5-meter long C5 Aircross will launch in the People’s Republic of China in 2017. Europe will get the newcomer in 2018. As for powertrain, Citroen announced that The Middle Kingdom will get 165 PS and 200 PS turbocharged gasoline engines, matched to the EAT6 automatic.

In Europe, there’s no mistaking some sort of BlueHDi turbo diesel will be added to the lineup. And somewhere along the line, there’s a Plug-In Hybrid PHEV e-AWD drivetrain in the pipeline that blends the attributes of a 200-hp ICE with two electric motors.

With a total output of 300 horsepower and all-wheel-drive in the cards thanks to the electric motors, this variant of the C5 Aircross has the makings of an instant hit. Oh, and another thing: in all-electric mode, Citroen believes that the Plug-In Hybrid PHEV e-AWD is good for a range of 60 kilometers.

More info on the C5 Aircross is available in the release below.





2018 Citroen C5 Aircross Auto Shanghai 2017 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Citroen crossover PHEV
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our CITROEN Testdrives:

2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
CITROEN C4 Cactus66
CITROEN DS5 66
CITROEN DS3 66
CITROEN C3 54
CITROEN C3 Picasso 59
CITROEN C4 63