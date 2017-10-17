autoevolution
 

Check Out The Rock's Ice Ram Mattracks With from Fast 8

17 Oct 2017, 17:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Fast and Furious franchise is pretty much synonymous with hero cars, ranging from mean-looking V8 muscle to one-offs. The "Ice Ram" was one of the easiest to build, but it's still famous.
4 photos
Check Out The Rock's Ice Ram Mattracks With from Fast 8Check Out The Rock's Ice Ram Mattracks With from Fast 8Check Out The Rock's Ice Ram Mattracks With from Fast 8
Mattracks is the company that fitted the truck with its "skates, " and it recently published this video to showcase its work.

We first got a glimpse of the vehicle when Dwayne Johnson posted a photo to his Instagram back in early 2016. It looked like a combination between an army truck and an icebreaker, fitter with serious camper and a coated in a khaki shade and a roll cage.

“When its time to save the world in the snow, Hobbs becomes the Abominable Iceman in his ICE RAM,” writes Johnson.

The Hobbs in question is, of course, movie character Luke Hobbs, Diplomatic Security Service agent initially charged with hunting down Dom Toretto and company in Fast 5. Later, he joined their side, but that's a different story.

The guy who makes all the cool pro cars says the Ice Ram was pretty easy to make. First, he needed to beef up the suspension so that it could handle four Mattracks. Essentially, they replace the tires with sprockets that drive specially designed belts.

This enlarges the footprint of the Ram HD truck, spreading its weight more evenly. A bonus is that it goes from an 7-foot-wide car to a 10-footer. You don't want to be the guy who has to park this thing at the next SEMA show.

Also seen in this video are the other hero cars. There's the Rally Fighter driven by Michelle Rodriguez, the Ripsaw, and an orange Lamborghini Murcielago (way to kick it old school!), which looks a little out of place in the middle of this icy hell.

 

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: When its time to save the world in the snow, Hobbs becomes the Abominable Iceman in his ICE RAM. #FastAndFurious8 #F8 #NewMeaningToTheTermSnowBalls #TheIcemanCometh

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jun 24, 2016 at 7:21am PDT

fast furious Ice Ram Fast 8 movie
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
RAM Trucks models:
RAM Trucks 3500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 3500 Mega Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 3500 Crew Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Regular CabRAM Trucks 3500 Regular Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 2500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 2500 Mega Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 2500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 2500 Crew Cab Fullsize PickupAll RAM Trucks models  