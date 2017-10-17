Check Out The Rock's Ice Ram Mattracks With from Fast 8

The Fast and Furious franchise is pretty much synonymous with hero cars, ranging from mean-looking V8 muscle to one-offs. The "Ice Ram" was one of the easiest to build, but it's still famous.
4 photos
Mattracks is the company that fitted the truck with its "skates, " and it recently published this video to showcase its work.
We first got a glimpse of the vehicle when Dwayne Johnson posted a photo to his Instagram back in early 2016. It looked like a combination between an army truck and an icebreaker, fitter with serious camper and a coated in a khaki shade and a roll cage.
“When its time to save the world in the snow, Hobbs becomes the Abominable Iceman in his ICE RAM,”
writes Johnson.
The Hobbs in question is, of course, movie character Luke Hobbs, Diplomatic Security Service agent initially charged with hunting down Dom Toretto and company in Fast 5. Later, he joined their side, but that's a different story.
The guy who makes all the cool pro cars says the Ice Ram was pretty easy to make. First, he needed to beef up the suspension so that it could handle four Mattracks. Essentially, they replace the tires with sprockets that drive specially designed belts.
This enlarges the footprint of the Ram HD truck, spreading its weight more evenly. A bonus is that it goes from an 7-foot-wide car to a 10-footer. You don't want to be the guy who has to park this thing at the next SEMA show.
Also seen in this video are the other hero cars. There's the Rally Fighter driven by Michelle Rodriguez, the Ripsaw
, and an orange Lamborghini Murcielago (way to kick it old school!), which looks a little out of place in the middle of this icy hell.
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: When its time to save the world in the snow, Hobbs becomes the Abominable Iceman in his ICE RAM. #FastAndFurious8 #F8 #NewMeaningToTheTermSnowBalls #TheIcemanCometh
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jun 24, 2016 at 7:21am PDT