Fast & Furious Porsche Cayman Up for Sale at $40,000 after $26,000 eBay Bid

The said eBay ad talks about the previous owner of the Cayman having bought the car when this had 8,000 miles on the odo. Back in March, the sportscar was listed with a mileage of 38,400, while the new ad mentions a mileage of 41,000. It seems the daily driver tag that's also mentioned in the ad is fitting The mid-engined machine showed up on a Facebook-based Porsche marketplace , with the ad offering plenty of details of the vehicle.However, before we move on to the custom bits fitted to this first-gen Cayman, we'll mention that the vehicle is offered for $40,984. And we couldn't help but notice the massive gap between the new price tag of the Hollywood-friendly Porsche and the maximum bid the vehicle grabbed on eBay back in March.As you can see in this eBay listing (we've added a screenshot in case the ad gets removed), aficionados were only willing to pay $25,655 for the sportscar.With that out of the way, we'll mention that the Cayman has been gifted with a full TechArt body kit. In fact, the list of goodies supplied by the German tuner involves the front apron, carbon fiber front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser and rear wing.Then we have the other tech goodies, such as the massive wheels (spacers involved), the exhaust, the racing intake plenum and 997 GT3 throttle body.When it comes to the interior, it seems that only the steering wheel received custom attention, with this also being touched by TechArt.The seller also talks about the Porsche Cayman having been gifted with new tires, as well as front brakes (pads and rotors) and stainless steel brake lines.The said eBay ad talks about the previous owner of the Cayman having bought the car when this had 8,000 miles on the odo. Back in March, the sportscar was listed with a mileage of 38,400, while the new ad mentions a mileage of 41,000. It seems the daily driver tag that's also mentioned in the ad is fitting