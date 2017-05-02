autoevolution

Vin Diesel Stars In Dodge SRT Ads, He Is The Perfect Actor For Them

 
2 May 2017, 6:37 UTC ·
by
The first day of May launched Dodge’s latest advertising campaign, which stars the SRT line-up and Vin Diesel.
Pairing the actor with the SRT range from the American manufacturer is the kind of match that did not need a brain-storming meeting.

Vin Diesel was already recognized as a fan of muscle cars, which means that nobody would be surprised or offended he appeared in a commercial for this kind of product.

Sixteen years after the appearance of the first movie in the Fast and the Furious franchise, Diesel has become the star of a series of commercials for Dodge.

Those of you who have seen the film recall a 1970 Charger driven by him in the movie, and the actor said the experience had turned that model into his favorite automobile.

The maker of the Charger was already a partner in the franchise, and Vin Diesel stated that he had gotten the chance to discover more about the brand and perceive its passion for creating high-performance cars. He also said that Dodge is “bringing muscle back the right way,” and that these are “his kind of cars.”

While Matthew McConaughey's appearance in the “Lincoln Lawyer” film landed him a casting in a series of commercials for the American brand, some felt that some of those ads did not make sense. The style of one of those videos is recognizable in one of Dodge’s ads, but Vin Diesel is a perfect match for the role in these commercials.

The new advertising campaign is composed of three video spots, which are launched under “The Brotherhood of Muscle” tagline. These clips will be aired on TV, but you can see them below.

Vin Diesel is also responsible for the voiceover in all three clips, where he drives a Charger SRT Hellcat, a Durango R/T, and a Challenger SRT Hellcat. The actor who played the role of Dominic Toretto will also speak to his fans on social media about the SRT lineup.





