Porsche 911 GT3 RS Demonstrates the Donut Turn with Snap Oversteer

When it comes to choosing the best Porsche 911 derivative for navigating your way through a turn, you can't go wrong with the GT3 RS. While its handling is 101 percent dedicated to attacking corners, the naturally aspirated heart of the thing means you'll have no trouble modulating the power.
7 photos
Of course, one could also use such a Rennsport Neunelfer for other forms of cornering, such as the maneuver known as the donut bend.
What's that - you've never heard of it? No problem, we're here to show you what such a stunt means. In fact, you'll get to see the 997-generation GT3 RS
in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivering such a move.
We're looking at a 997.1 incarnation of the Rennsport Neunelfer, one that has left its factory stock form behind. For instance, the posterior of this 911 packs a 4.0-liter motor. The build was handled by BBI Autosport, a US specialist that races and modifies Porschas
.
And while the driver makes the whole stunt seems easy, one mustn't forget that we're talking about a rear-engined animal here. Of course, there are cases such as this donut turn when the snap oversteer that's always on the menu with such a machine can be more than useful.
Now, before we invite you to hit the "play" button below and listen to the GT3 RS's four-liter boxer screaming as it shreds the rear tires, there's one thing we need to mention. And speaking of rubber torture, the amount of tire smoke talks about the violence of the maneuver we're looking at.
Alas, the guy behind the wheel of this splendid Neunelfer (the 997 was the last generation with hydraulic power steering , remember?) decided to pull the said stunt on the street. Remember to not take his example and keep such stunts for the street.
Put a 4.0 liter @bbiautosport built GT3 in @jeffdapra hands and he does this I wish I was ther🤙🏻🤙🏻. #bbi #arobahn #porsche #gt3 #builtmotor #bye
A post shared by arōbahn (@arobahn03) on Oct 14, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT