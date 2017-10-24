autoevolution
 

Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is an Understated Jewel

24 Oct 2017, 14:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've had the pleasure of showing you the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in plenty of hues so far and now we're back on the topic, as we want to give you a King Kong example dressed in Chalk.
3 photos
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSChalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
When it comes to Neunelfer specials such as the one we have here, Porschephilles are split into two main camps. There are those who believe the extrovert lines dictated by the extreme aero requirements of the Rennsport machine need a hue that's just as screaming.

Then we have the fans who like to see the GT2 RS mixed with an understated color, noting that this allows the Porscha to connect to the lines of its ancestors.

Well, you don't need to be a Zuffenhausen lover in order to figure out that the 700 hp animal we have here falls into the latter category.

Going past the color of the supercar, we'll mention that this packs the optional Weissach Package, which means that, in theory, the thing you're looking at can lap the Nurburgring in 6:47.3 - the German land-land missile holds the Green Hell production car lap record, having stolen this from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, remember?

The thing also comes with the optional all-LED headlights, while the inner graphics of the front light clusters are finished in black.

As for the location where this 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is displayed, the Neunelfer acts like an attention magnet in its home country, being parked at the Hockenheimring. So yes, the thing does feel at home.

It won't take long until the first examples of the rear-wheel-drive special reach their owners and we can't wait to bring the resulting adventures.

For one thing, we're expecting a vawe of wraps for the GT2 RS, as it has been the case with the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

In fact, we've recently shown you a GT2 RS dressed in the circuit attire of the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR. And while the whole stunt was a rendering, we should see the second skin job coming to the real world.


 

#porsche #gt2rs #911 #hockenheimring #porschesportscup #911gt2rs #kreide

A post shared by Dennis Boxheimer (@minimalyst) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:15am PDT



 

#porsche #gt2rs #911 #porschesportscup #hockenheimring #911gt2rs #kreide

A post shared by Dennis Boxheimer (@minimalyst) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:11am PDT



 

#porsche #gt2rs #911 #porschesportscup #hockenheimring #911gt2rs #kreide

A post shared by Dennis Boxheimer (@minimalyst) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  