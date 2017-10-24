Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is an Understated Jewel

When it comes to Neunelfer specials such as the one we have here, Porschephilles are split into two main camps. There are those who believe the extrovert lines dictated by the extreme aero requirements of the Rennsport machine need a hue that's just as screaming.
Then we have the fans who like to see the GT2 RS mixed with an understated color, noting that this allows the Porscha to connect to the lines of its ancestors.
Well, you don't need to be a Zuffenhausen lover in order to figure out that the 700 hp animal we have here falls into the latter category.
Going past the color of the supercar, we'll mention that this packs the optional Weissach Package, which means that, in theory, the thing you're looking at can lap the Nurburgring in 6:47.3 - the German land-land missile holds the Green Hell production car lap record, having stolen this from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, remember?
The thing also comes with the optional all-LED headlights, while the inner graphics of the front light clusters are finished in black.
As for the location where this 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is displayed, the Neunelfer acts like an attention magnet in its home country, being parked at the Hockenheimring. So yes, the thing does feel at home.
It won't take long until the first examples of the rear-wheel-drive special reach their owners and we can't wait to bring the resulting adventures.
For one thing, we're expecting a vawe of wraps for the GT2 RS, as it has been the case with the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
In fact, we've recently shown
you a GT2 RS dressed in the circuit attire of the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR. And while the whole stunt was a rendering, we should see the second skin job coming to the real world.
