Flawless Porsche 911 R For Sale with Just 24 Miles On The Clock

The stick shift delight we have here comes from Posche of Houston and those willing to get their hands on the thing will be thrilled to find out that it only has 24 miles on the odo.
Of course, this means that someone probably bought with the purpose of making easy money. And we can be certain about the fact that the speculation market used to be uber-wild - remember when the prices went towards the $1 million mark?
Thankfully, Porsche didn't just state it would fight those flipping their cars for profit, but also came up with the solution. We are, of course, talking about the Touring Package for the 2018 GT3, which is essentially there to shave the rear wing.
This weekend, Zuffenhausen made another step down this path, although one that requires a stretch in order to deserve such a status. We're referring to the introduction of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T
The car, which we've just met online, is a lighter version of the base Carrera, with the most interesting part of its diet coming from the lighter rear glass and rear side glass.
The list of special goodies also includes the slightly shorter rear axle ratio, which allows the thing to one-up the normal Carrera by 0.1 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph sprint. You can think of it as a product for purists who are OK with the switch to turbocharging.
Returning to the 911 R
being offered here, the thing comes with black wheels, while the same hue is used for the headlight inner graphics. The mirror caps appear to be finished in carbon, while the taillights feature a clear finish.
