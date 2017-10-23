autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Rendered in 911 RSR Livery Looks Brutal

Call us picky, but we can't stop wondering why the Internet took so long before coming up with a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS dressed in 911 RSR colors.
We are, of course, talking about a rendering here, which is why we're amazed that the world wide web took so long to deliver such a delightful sight - pixel tip to Instagram page Felu Cars for the image.

Since the 991.2 GT2 RS has been a headline star all year, from the spyshots to the Nurburgring production car record set by King Kong, it's obvious that Porschephilles out there are thirsty for special color schemes such as the one we have here.

While the Porsche 911 RSR hasn't enjoyed nearly as much attention as the road car mentioned above, we have to admit that this racecar is even more important for the Neunelfer bloodline.

And that's because the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR marked the switch to a mid-engined layout - the German engineers actually switched the positions of the flat-six engine and the gearbox of the circuit hero.

Returning to the GT2 RS, the 700 hp animal is almost ready to reach its first owners. And once the aficionados will get their machines, it will only be a matter of time until somebody dressed it up as a 911 RSR.

Why are we so sure? Well, for one thing, we've previously shown you examples of such shenanigans. And the move doesn't just include the Neunelfer.

Going past the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK that received the said visual treatment, we've talked about a Cayman GT4 that has been taken down this path.

The wrap world is now more effervescent than ever and we can't wait to feast our eyes on the images of such a second skin transformation. And we'll certainly share the pics with you as soon as we get our hands on them.


 

