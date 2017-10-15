autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 RSR Racecar Wrap Fits Cayman GT4 Like a Glove

15 Oct 2017, 10:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Let's say you own a Porsche Cayman GT4 and would like to make your example of the special stand out among others. Given the effervescent ways of the wrap industry, a second skin is clearly the way to go and we're here to bring you one of the wildest examples of the sort.
3 photos
Porsche 911 RSR Racecar Wrap Fits Cayman GT4Porsche 911 RSR Racecar Wrap Fits Cayman GT4
This Cayman GT4 has borrowed the attire of the Porsche 911 RSR - the grey and red details over the white main hue make up the racing colors of the Neunelfer racecar.

And, as you can notice in the images above, which comes from the owner's Instagram account, this wrap has a bit of a beater twist. We can safety say that such embedded battle scars are now a trend, with more and more go-fast machines aiming for the cars to look like they had spent plenty of time on the track.

And the wrap design pioneer behind this detail is Scott Kepple, a digital artist whose creations we've shown you on tons of occasions.

Then we have the yellow headlights, which also remind us of endurance racing - these are used to differentiate the sportscar from the higher-tier prototypes on the circuit.

The fact that this Porsche Cayman GT4 borrows the livery of the 911 RSR is more than fitting and we'll explain why. For starters, the Cayman GT4 uses the now-retired 991.1 3.8-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, so any 911-inspired wrap would be awesome.

Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the latest iteration of the Neunelfer RSR has seen the racecar switching to a mid-engined layout. To be more specific, the engineers switched the positions of the engine and gearbox, a move that caused controversy, but also determined a hefty demand from customers willing to get their examples of the racecar - to date, the German automaker still hasn't allowed privateers to get behind the wheel of the rebel Neunelfer.


 

A post shared by Paul J Bauer (@tattoodumbbell) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT



 

Is the car in newark? Or am I changing the brake fluid out? Go with the latter. #eurohoes #trackday #racecar #gt4 #iwillnowpasstech

A post shared by Paul J Bauer (@tattoodumbbell) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT



 

A post shared by Paul J Bauer (@tattoodumbbell) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT



 

A post shared by Paul J Bauer (@tattoodumbbell) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Porsche 911 RSR Porsche 911 Porsche Cayman GT4 porsche cayman wrap supercar wrap Porsche
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Parking Guide for Dummies Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne SPORSCHE Cayenne S Medium SUVPORSCHE CayennePORSCHE Cayenne Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT2 RSPORSCHE 911 GT2 RS CoupeAll PORSCHE models  