Porsche 911 RSR Racecar Wrap Fits Cayman GT4 Like a Glove

This Cayman GT4 has borrowed the attire of the Porsche 911 RSR - the grey and red details over the white main hue make up the racing colors of the Neunelfer racecar.
And, as you can notice in the images above, which comes from the owner's Instagram account, this wrap has a bit of a beater twist. We can safety say that such embedded battle scars are now a trend, with more and more go-fast machines aiming for the cars to look like they had spent plenty of time on the track.
And the wrap design pioneer behind this detail is Scott Kepple, a digital artist whose creations we've shown
you on tons of occasions.
Then we have the yellow headlights, which also remind us of endurance racing - these are used to differentiate the sportscar from the higher-tier prototypes on the circuit.
The fact that this Porsche Cayman GT4 borrows the livery of the 911 RSR is more than fitting and we'll explain why. For starters, the Cayman GT4 uses the now-retired 991.1 3.8-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, so any 911-inspired wrap would be awesome.
Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the latest iteration of the Neunelfer RSR has seen the racecar switching
to a mid-engined layout. To be more specific, the engineers switched the positions of the engine and gearbox, a move that caused controversy, but also determined a hefty demand from customers willing to get their examples of the racecar - to date, the German automaker still hasn't allowed privateers to get behind the wheel of the rebel Neunelfer.
A post shared by Paul J Bauer (@tattoodumbbell) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT
Is the car in newark? Or am I changing the brake fluid out? Go with the latter. #eurohoes #trackday #racecar #gt4 #iwillnowpasstech
A post shared by Paul J Bauer (@tattoodumbbell) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT
A post shared by Paul J Bauer (@tattoodumbbell) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT
A post shared by Paul J Bauer (@tattoodumbbell) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT