2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Manual vs. Porsche 911 R Top Gear Comparison Is Delicious

Now that Porsche has started delivering the 2018 911 GT3 across the world (the first US customers have recently grabbed their cars), the theoretical question of whether you should choose a GT3 with a manual instead is spicier than ever.

6 photos



TG's Ollie Marriage has recently driven a six-speed manual GT3 and an R back to back. We couldn't hold anything against an aficionado who would envy the tester for spending half a day in these rear-engined specials. Then again, the man's job was anything but easy, since choosing between these two Zuffenahsuen animals can easily throw one in subjectivity inferno.



We'll need to leave out the 911 R's exclusivity asset for this one and focus on the driving experience offered by these Porschas.



And we'll start with the R. While it packs slim sound deadening and a clutch, the suspension setup and the overall tune of the car has been configured for daily driving.



As for the 991.2 GT3, this might borrow the R's tranny and hefty underbody diffuser, but we're certainly talking about a more aggressive setup. Then there's the different engine - both pack 4.0-liter flat-sixes with 500 hp, but the unit on the GT3 is new, being based on the GT3 Cup racecar's engine.



The German engineers went back to the drawing board to make sure the issues experienced with the 3.8-liter boxer of the 991.1 GT3 are left behind - keep in mind that the exploding engine problems, which determined the carmaker to



Oh, and before you head over to the The two incarnations of the Neunelfer can easily be described as non-identical twins and Top Gear has now come up with a sweet answer to the question we mentioned above.TG's Ollie Marriage has recently driven a six-speed manual GT3 and an R back to back. We couldn't hold anything against an aficionado who would envy the tester for spending half a day in these rear-engined specials. Then again, the man's job was anything but easy, since choosing between these two Zuffenahsuen animals can easily throw one in subjectivity inferno.We'll need to leave out the 911 R's exclusivity asset for this one and focus on the driving experience offered by these Porschas.And we'll start with the R. While it packs slim sound deadening and a clutch, the suspension setup and the overall tune of the car has been configured for daily driving.As for the 991.2 GT3, this might borrow the R's tranny and hefty underbody diffuser, but we're certainly talking about a more aggressive setup. Then there's the different engine - both pack 4.0-liter flat-sixes with 500 hp, but the unit on the GT3 is new, being based on the GT3 Cup racecar's engine.The German engineers went back to the drawing board to make sure the issues experienced with the 3.8-liter boxer of the 991.1 GT3 are left behind - keep in mind that the exploding engine problems, which determined the carmaker to change the engines on the affected cars, didn't show up on the now-retired 4.0-liter unit of the GT3 RS and the R.Oh, and before you head over to the TG website to check out the comparo video, keep in mind that you can now delete the rear wing of the GT3 with the help of the Touring Package , which is a no-cost option.