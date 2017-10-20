Graphite Blue Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Chameleon

The realm of Porsche 911 hues is almost infinite and when we're talking about such a hue covering the aero-sexy shapes of the 2018 GT3, the eye candy aura is guaranteed.

While you might be a fan of this shade or belong to the camp who believes the extrovert aerodynamic package of the GT3 deserves a brighter color, there's one thing that can't be denied - the hue we have here is a true chameleon.



And it's enough to check out the Instagram images at the bottom of the page to understand why. Some of these photos were snapped by the dealer who sold the car, while others were captured by its owners. Various hardware was used, while the lighting conditions were obviously different. However, not even these explanations can prepare one for the totally different ways in which Graphite Blue Metallic is shown in the pics we have here.



Going past the main hue of the car, we'll mention that the spec involves a silver take, with the color being used for the wheels and the headlight inner graphics - the car features the optional all-LED front light clusters.



And we're talking about a configuration that blew quite a hole in the owner's back account, since, for instance, the Zuffenhausen machine is gifted with the optional



In fact, the aficionado who ordered this 991.2 GT3 shared his configuration, which means that you can check out some of the other options present on this Zuffenhausen athlete, as well as notice how the said color looks in the Porsche configurator.



