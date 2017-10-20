autoevolution
 

Graphite Blue Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Chameleon

20 Oct 2017, 19:38 UTC ·
by
The realm of Porsche 911 hues is almost infinite and when we're talking about such a hue covering the aero-sexy shapes of the 2018 GT3, the eye candy aura is guaranteed.
Case in point with the Graphite Blue Metallic Gen 2 GT3 we're here to show you, which has recently been delivered to its owner in the US (North American deliveries have recently kicked off, remember?).

While you might be a fan of this shade or belong to the camp who believes the extrovert aerodynamic package of the GT3 deserves a brighter color, there's one thing that can't be denied - the hue we have here is a true chameleon.

And it's enough to check out the Instagram images at the bottom of the page to understand why. Some of these photos were snapped by the dealer who sold the car, while others were captured by its owners. Various hardware was used, while the lighting conditions were obviously different. However, not even these explanations can prepare one for the totally different ways in which Graphite Blue Metallic is shown in the pics we have here.

Going past the main hue of the car, we'll mention that the spec involves a silver take, with the color being used for the wheels and the headlight inner graphics - the car features the optional all-LED front light clusters.

And we're talking about a configuration that blew quite a hole in the owner's back account, since, for instance, the Zuffenhausen machine is gifted with the optional PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), as shown by the yellow calipers of the thing.

In fact, the aficionado who ordered this 991.2 GT3 shared his configuration, which means that you can check out some of the other options present on this Zuffenhausen athlete, as well as notice how the said color looks in the Porsche configurator.

 

A post shared by Porsche West Broward (@porschewestbroward) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:30am PDT



 

Blueprint #gt3 #4litre #991 #flat6 #allmotor #carbonfiber #porsche #motorsport

A post shared by Ácar life'r and •Î+ Aø— (@bbossingg) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:45am PDT



 

Cloud 9 #991 #981 #kygo #porsche #gt3 #gt4 #pccb #flat6 #thereisnosubstitute

A post shared by Ácar life'r and •Î+ Aø— (@bbossingg) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT



 

A post shared by Ácar life'r and •Î+ Aø— (@bbossingg) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

