Retro Heaven: 2018 Porsche Panamera Dropped on "Fuchs" Wheels

18 Oct 2017, 13:40 UTC ·
The second generation of the Porsche Panamera might be in its first year of production, but don't expect this to keep the aftermarket specialists at bay. Of course, given the young age of the Panny, the mods currently limited to the most facile moves on the market, namely wraps and wheels.
3 photos
And we're here to bring you an example of a 2017 Porsche Panamera that has been gifted with a set of custom shoes.

The long-roof Zuffenhausen machine you see here has left its factory wheels behind for a set of rollers supplied by Rotiform and we have to mention that the new wheels make quite a difference.

That's because these wheels, with their special five-spoke profile, are a nod to Porsche's famous Fuchs wheels.What's the story behind Porsche's Fuchsfelge rims?
If you're willing to take a short trip down memory lane, we'll remind you that the tales of the German automaker's Fuchsfelge wheels kicked off back in the 60s.

Since die-cast aluminum wheels didn't meet the engineering requirements for the Neunelfer, the carmakers turned to Otto Fuchs, who came up with the first series-produced forged aluminum wheels.

Given the futuristic design of the second-gen Porsche Panamera, which will share a part of its visual aura with the future Mission E, it's amazing how well these rollers go with the lines of the car, at least in our book.

Nevertheless, judging by how low the Porscha sits to the ground, it looks like the thing has been gifted with a custom air suspension. Nowadays, such hardware can be controlled using a smartphone app, which means the driver can easily play with the ride height.

Alas, we only have a pair of images showcasing this custom Porsche Panamera, but these allow to give us a respectable taste of the car's newfound identity.
Porsche Panamera Porsche custom wheels rotiform wheels
