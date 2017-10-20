Porsche Panamera Turbo Humiliates Megane RS Doing 250 KPH/155 MPH on Autobahn

Regardless of whether you're a truck driver or a racing star, you'll have to admit that 155 mph (250 km/h) is a respectable velocity value. And for a machine as affordable as the ex-generation Renault Megane RS to be able to hit such a speed is no small feat.

4 photos



This is precisely what happened to a YouTuber who took his RS to the Autobahn, with the camera addict being eager to put the maximum velocity of his car to the test.



With the driver having hit 155 mph, he noticed a small blue dot in his rear-view mirror, a dot that kept growing. It didn't take long before the hot hatch got overtaken by a Porsche Panamera.



However, the aficionado wasn't upset about the velocity happening. After all, this gave him the opportunity to check out the posterior of a



In fact, the Renault driver aimed to chase the Zuffenhausen machine, but, as you can imagine, his effort wasn't exactly successful. After all, we are talking about a long-roof brute animated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 550 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of twist.



And, since we've talked about maximum speed above, we'll mention that, when the driver of such a Panny decides to go all the way, the Porscha will hit 190 mph (make that 306 km/h).



Nevertheless, triple-digit Autobahn sprints are not without their issues. And that's because drivers using the lane on the right aren't always disciplined, as this



