Abstract Porsche 911 GT3 RS Wrap Looks Bewitching

20 Oct 2017, 16:35 UTC
by
When it comes to Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK wraps, one should never assume that he or she has seen it all. And that's because the owners of the Rennsport Neunelfer are extremely determined to customise their track-savvy tools. And, as you can imagine, the aftermarket industry is glad to help.
The freshest example of the sort comes from the rear-engined hero you can check out in the image we have here. We're looking at an abstract design, with the artist behind the job (more on this below) labeling it as such.

The pixels we have here come from Scott Kepple, one of the artists that push the wrap world beyond its limits. As we've shown you on multiple occasions, the man has a fetish for the Neunelfer, with the results never ceasing to thrill us.

Nevertheless, this wrap might not be so abstract after all. In a bit of a stretch, we see a connection between this Neunelfer and an event that took place in the Porsche Carrera Cup France back in 2015.

That's when a pair of 911 racecars were involved in a crash that saw one of the machines ending up on top of the other. So all the black bits involved in this second skin job could be seen as tire marks coming from such incidents.

On a more serious note, we'll mention that the Rennsport Neunelfer we have here doesn't pack the optional PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware. As signaled by the presence of the red calipers, this Porscha comes with the standard steel brakes. Make no mistake, though, the stopping goodies you see here deliver all the deceleration you need.

The rear-engined coupe does feature the optional all-LED headlights though, with these featuring black inner graphics. However, the wheels of the Porscha aren't dressed in this color, using a silver finish instead.

Oh, and let's not forget the optional bucket seats inside the GT3 RS, which are shared with the 918 Spyder.
