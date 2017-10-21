autoevolution
 

New Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) Rendered Based on Spyshots

Porsche may have added more and more goodies to the 991.2 Neunelfer range, but there's one derivative of the rear-engined animal that has yet to receive the mid-cycle revamp. We're talking about the track-tastic Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
The rumor mill talks about the range-topping naturally aspirated model debuting next year, while the German automotive producer's lips are sealed when it comes to this matter.

As you know, the world wide web doesn't like to be kept waiting. So what does the Internet do in such scenarios? It delivers a rendering, of course. And the one we have here seems to be uber-fitting, portraying the 991.2 GT3 RS in all its aero glory.

Note that the pixel rearrangements we're talking about show the Rennsport model wearing the front fascia of the 2018 GT3, while other fresh elements, such as the 991.2 taillights, are also present.

The image manipulator who came up with this pair of renderings posted them on Instagram, taking the time to drop an explanation: "It is my Rendering of the upcoming 991.2 RS. Nothing official from Porsche yet, but the new RS is already lapping the Nürburgring with almost no camo. I made the Render based on the Ring Spyshots,"

Speaking of which, we added the said Green Hell spyshots in the image gallery below, so you can get a clear image of the prototype.

We're expecting the new GT3 RS to borrow the fresh 4.0-liter motor of the 2018 GT3, while taking the maximum output from 500 to around 525 hp.

Will the GT3 RS follow the GT3 down the optional six-speed manual path? It's too early to tell, but since we're talking about a track-obsessed model the chances for it to receive a clutch aren't all that high.

And since the new GT3 can lap the Nordschleife in 7:12.7, you can expect the Gen 2 GT3 RS to be a sub-7m car.

 

